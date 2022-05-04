Civic-minded clubs have had trouble retaining members or even staying in existence in these times. People seem too busy, too stressed, too engaged with social media to see the value in actually sitting down on a weekly or monthly basis in a club that they recall their granddad or great aunt discussing. That’s a shame because the country could use such clubs now more than ever.
The clubs aren’t all gone, however. We spotted evidence of same in a recent edition of the News and Sentinel weekly newspaper in Colebrook. It reported on a recent speaker at the Kiwanis Club of that North Country town.
The speaker was the youth services librarian at the town library and she must have been darned good. A week after Kaitlin Wood outlined the summer reading programs that are offered to kids of all ages, she heard from the Kiwanians.
Club president Ed Dawson told Wood that the Kiwanians had voted unanimously to pay for several “big ticket” items in the summer program. And a cool list it is. Kids will get to climb inside a lifelike whale to explore its anatomy. They will be paid a visit from folks (and other live things) at the Squam Lakes Science Center. They will learn more about the Connecticut River.
Because of the Kiwanis Club’s decision, the library will be able to add even more programs for children this summer. Nice work, that.
