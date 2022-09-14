The Boston Red Sox aren’t having the best of seasons but they have already won this Saturday’s scheduled game. Maybe they won’t beat the Royals but at the game volunteers from each New England state will be honored by the Red Sox Foundation for their service to Little League baseball.
In New Hampshire’s case, that will be Jenny Keazer of Colebrook. She is the commissioner of the town’s Bambino baseball league.
The weekly News and Sentinel reports that Keazer helped keep baseball and softball going in town during the COVID epidemic. Keazer wants to share the recognition with others. She intends to bring along some of the coaches and players to Fenway Park. That may be her toughest challenge. The Bambino league has 148 players.
“Kids need sports,” she said. And that’s true. It’s also true that kids, and communities, need volunteers like Jenny Keazer.
