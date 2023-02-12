Abe Lincoln would have had a few choice words, no doubt, for the continuing efforts to provide “reparations” for Black people living today based on the enslaving of Blacks in America before the Civil War.

The latest such political push is in Boston, where the mayor and city council are working on the issue. Considering that Massachusetts was the first state to outlaw slavery and was a hotbed of abolitionist efforts decades before that war, the idea seems particularly ironic.

Friday, February 10, 2023

Rude, rowdy: State of disunion

The state of the union is strong, said President Joe Biden in his Tuesday night address. That may be true in some respects. It was definitely not true in the rude and raucous behavior of some members of the Congress in the chamber.

Wednesday, February 08, 2023

Daycare caution: Take care in new law

State Sen. Sharon Carson of Londonderry is on the right track in wanting to close what appears to be a loophole in child day care rules regarding corporal punishment. Outside of a parent or guardian, corporal punishment has no place.

Sunday, February 05, 2023

Muffin murals: Trouble brews in Conway

Conway’s town meeting ought to be interesting this year. We would suggest attendees bring a cup of coffee and maybe a muffin, but that might get them arrested for electioneering.

OCA’s mission: Its oversight is vital

The Office of Child Advocate for New Hampshire is a much-needed position. Independent oversight of state and local agencies that deal with children is not just wise but vital.

Buyer beware: Tix fix a bad idea

Caveat emptor, let the buyer beware, is not exactly a new phrase but it is apparently foreign to today’s ticket-buying public, which needs the government to protect it from harm.

Friday, February 03, 2023

Zoning out: No more local control

New Hampshire’s housing shortage is real, to be sure, and attention is and must be paid to it. Some efforts, such as a state housing appeals board, are steps in the right direction. Others, however, go too far the wrong way and could be ruinous to our state’s character.

Wednesday, February 01, 2023

Free the women: ‘De-carcerate’ now

Doing away with prison for women is the subject of a hearing scheduled in Concord today. The idea makes no more sense than does doing away with law enforcement because rogue cops exist.