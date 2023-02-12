Abe Lincoln would have had a few choice words, no doubt, for the continuing efforts to provide “reparations” for Black people living today based on the enslaving of Blacks in America before the Civil War.
The latest such political push is in Boston, where the mayor and city council are working on the issue. Considering that Massachusetts was the first state to outlaw slavery and was a hotbed of abolitionist efforts decades before that war, the idea seems particularly ironic.
How will Boston determine the dollar value that should be paid out? Which individuals will be eligible? Might Boston reverse the British formula? It did away with slavery by paying each slave owner to free their slaves.
Will there be no end to liberal persistence in separating and dividing Americans by color?
The state of the union is strong, said President Joe Biden in his Tuesday night address. That may be true in some respects. It was definitely not true in the rude and raucous behavior of some members of the Congress in the chamber.
State Sen. Sharon Carson of Londonderry is on the right track in wanting to close what appears to be a loophole in child day care rules regarding corporal punishment. Outside of a parent or guardian, corporal punishment has no place.
New Hampshire’s housing shortage is real, to be sure, and attention is and must be paid to it. Some efforts, such as a state housing appeals board, are steps in the right direction. Others, however, go too far the wrong way and could be ruinous to our state’s character.