Communication is often complicated. The Manchester Police Department learned that last week when it had to walk back a help-wanted notice that suggested the controversial “qualified immunity” doctrine was a job perk. In fact, protecting police in the lawful pursuit of their work is both commendable and necessary. But it’s all in how you accomplish that in these charged times.
Manchester mayoral candidate Victoria Sullivan may be thinking the same after her unfortunate and perhaps unintended references to “French Canadian Catholics” in a community TV discussion on the changing face of the city.
Fellow candidate Rich Girard quickly called out Sullivan on the matter, which was his right. And her repeated use of the phrase did seem odd.
We wonder if Girard was playing off a long-ago New Hampshire election that included the alleged use of a disparaging term for Franco Americans. The issue was the building of a bridge over the Merrimack here in Manchester. Swimming and the local population were referenced. That election didn’t work out so well for the candidate named Sullivan.
“Sorry for the inconvenient,” read the printed sign at a McDonald’s drive-thru window this week. Were they apologizing for certain of their workers? Troublemakers, perhaps, for whom assembling a Happy Meal is an unpleasant chore?
Gov. Chris Sununu’s message in vetoing a state primary elections bill was succinct and to the point. Moving up the primary date, which has long been in September of even-numbered years, would “create more problems than it solves.”
New Hampshire inventor and entrepreneur Sylvester Marsh and a friend nearly perished on a summer day in the 1850s when Mt. Washington’s often fickle weather turned against them as they were climbing the Northeast’s highest peak. They survived, and countless others have been saved as a result…
In the wake of the jumble of confusion that came along last week with the latest White House and CDC directives, suggestions, etc. on COVID-19, a friend had a sound observation. “They should have had regular fireside chats.”
As wrenching as they are to read, the multiple indictments handed up last week in the ongoing Youth Development Center probe is an encouraging sign. If the 10 men who were named are found guilty, they should consider themselves lucky that they won’t be punished in the way they allegedly puni…
It is good to see what should shape up as some spirited contests in Manchester elections this fall. Here is hoping that this will offer up some new ideas and approaches to the city’s problems and opportunities.
The New Hampshire Supreme Court’s recent decision blocking an individual from suing the Department of Health and Human Services over its spending policies made sense in the specific case and as a general rule for the court to follow.
Of the wide range of COVID-19 vaccination rates across New Hampshire, Gov. Chris Sununu opines: “To me, it’s just statistics. When you have a range of 220 cities and towns, some are going to be high and some are going to be low. If you had the same vaccination rate in all those communities, …