What do all the people eager to move to New Hampshire know that the people eager to leave New Hampshire don’t? Just weeks ago a UNH survey reported a lack of “affordable housing” is causing some younger Granite Staters to “think” about moving elsewhere. Last Friday came another report that Manchester and Concord are both in the top 10 of national real estate markets that are attracting people.
Local Realtor Chris Ware isn’t surprised. “We’ve really seen an influx of folks coming, especially outside the state to settle in Manchester, Concord, and southern New Hampshire in general.”
Granted, a hot real estate market means increased prices. Ware doesn’t want to discourage first-time buyers. He says cities and towns need to find creative ways to increase housing density.
But New Hampshire needs to tread carefully here. It is attracting all those home buyers from elsewhere in part because they appreciate what the state has to offer now. We mess with it at our peril.
As for those young people who told the UNH survey they are “thinking” about moving elsewhere, a lot of them think again and remain here. Of those who leave, many return after discovering that New Hampshire’s grass is a lot greener than they realized.
There were good and not-so-good signals on the New Hampshire housing front last week. On the positive side, a new state housing appeals board appears to be working as intended. On the flip side, the rural nature of much of New Hampshire remains under threat, its defenders portrayed as “white…
“Sorry for the inconvenient,” read the printed sign at a McDonald’s drive-thru window this week. Were they apologizing for certain of their workers? Troublemakers, perhaps, for whom assembling a Happy Meal is an unpleasant chore?
Gov. Chris Sununu’s message in vetoing a state primary elections bill was succinct and to the point. Moving up the primary date, which has long been in September of even-numbered years, would “create more problems than it solves.”
New Hampshire inventor and entrepreneur Sylvester Marsh and a friend nearly perished on a summer day in the 1850s when Mt. Washington’s often fickle weather turned against them as they were climbing the Northeast’s highest peak. They survived, and countless others have been saved as a result…