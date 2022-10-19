Common sense seems in short supply these days but we can always hope.
That is our reaction after reading that Manchester aldermen this week are considering revising a city parks ordinance to try, finally, to stop the mess that parks have become.
Common sense seems in short supply these days but we can always hope.
That is our reaction after reading that Manchester aldermen this week are considering revising a city parks ordinance to try, finally, to stop the mess that parks have become.
The individuals who, for a variety of reasons, prefer to live outdoors, have been carrying their possessions in shopping carts and other wheeled devices. They also carry tarps, tents, or big umbrellas with which to set up camp in city parks. (They also use the parks as bathrooms and spots to toss their refuse.)
An ordinance should not be needed to keep individuals from using the parks to set up their shelters, etc., but such is the litigious state these days that some homeless people and their “protectors” have told the city that, unless there’s a “law” against it, they can do as they please. As for the rights of taxpayers and other citizens to enjoy our public parks? Too bad.
We quote the term “protectors” because those who are defending the homeless in this fashion are in fact harming them. It is akin to those motorists who, at intersections, give money to the guy with the lounge chair and nice bicycle or the fellow whose sign says he needs money for a ride to visit his wife in the hospital. Such donations do nothing to help the individuals or the overall problem.
As the Federal Reserve tightens monetary policy to cool America’s overheated, post-pandemic economy, we see our 401(k)s fall and home values soften at the same time the prices we pay online at the grocer rise. That’s alarming; now add nuclear threats from the Russian Hitler and Armageddon ta…
Running away is never a good look for a U.S. Senator, especially one from independent-minded New Hampshire. But that is clearly the strategy that Maggie Hassan and her camp have decided is best in her try for reelection next month.
No doubt much of Derry and surrounding towns were stunned by the headline earlier this week conveying the news of the death of retired Chief of Police Ed Garone. Derry was still adjusting to the fact that, in June, he had stepped down after more than 50 years overseeing the force.
On the matter of Trinity High School and a now former student’s infamous homecoming invitation, we don’t know all the details. We doubt that many people do know, certainly not to the extent indicated by the numbers who leaped to social media with their conclusions and judgments last week.
At a new church memorial dedicated in his honor in Alton, the parents of murdered New Hampshire journalist James Foley were asked if, were he alive today, their son would be working in war-torn Ukraine.
Perhaps a small part of the reason for today’s hyperpartisan political divide has something to do with news media choices. Shocking, we know.
A reporter asked the White House press secretary last week this question: Since President Joe Biden claims responsibility for gasoline prices dropping a bit from their historic highs of the summer, does he also take responsibility when those prices go up?
(A guest editorial from the News and Sentinel of Colebrook, Karen Harrigan, Publisher.)
Superior court Judge Jacalyn Colburn got it exactly right in deciding this week that the courts have no business involving themselves in how the people’s legislature determines voting districts. The courts, she wrote, must “tread lightly in this political arena.”
"Thanks for writing, Heather, we'll look forward to your next submission."
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.