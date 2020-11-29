Conservatives and liberals can agree on this: We are all fortunate to have the Salvation Army in our midst.
The Salvation Army is what one might call a good brand. It is the real thing. Its officers, staff, and volunteers are involved because they know something of the human condition and seek to address it, no questions asked.
While the rest of us argue about the correct and sensible approaches to dealing with poverty, homelessness, drug abuse, hunger, crime, etc., the Salvation Army just steps up and does what needs to be done to take care of the immediate problems. Its ministry doesn’t need to shout God from the rafters. It speaks its faith through action as much as words. It doesn’t push itself on those in need of help. Instead, it does what is needed and prays for all.
This Christmas season, the Salvation Army is particularly needed. The COVID-19 pandemic has pushed more people into needing help. That is true here in New Hampshire, as it is around the country.
In Manchester, the Salvation Army is again stepping up with help from the Union Leader Santa Fund to meet pressing needs and to offer hope and comfort at a time of year that should be about home and hearth and humanitarian aid. Through the Santa Fund, individuals and families are helped in many ways — from new clothing for kids to help with pressing bills, a few presents for little ones, a voucher for kids’ summer camp.
Some of our donors give because, as they have often told us, years ago they were themselves recipients of Santa Fund help. Others give because they like to wish others a Merry Christmas through their printed message in the donor lists that are published in the newspaper.
We hope you will join our family of donors. The mail address is Santa Fund, c/oUnion Leader, Box 9555, Manchester, N.H., 03108. Online, go to www.unionleader.com/santafund.
Christmas is just four weeks away. Please consider a donation to the Santa Fund. It may be a gift that gives you much joy.