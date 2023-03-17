Just how truly conservative is the New Hampshire House? You know, that’s the body where many representatives boast of the taxes they have either reduced or eliminated or at least attempted to do so.

Particularly important, or so it would seem, are conservative efforts to relieve private business of onerous and burdensome taxes. Cut the taxes and let a thousand enterprises flourish. Legislators who follow this line can know that conservative lobby groups will have their backs. Or maybe not.

Sunday, March 12, 2023

School uniforms: A modest proposal

Here’s a thought concerning one of the many seemingly multiplying crises in New Hampshire public schools these days. No, we don’t mean the problems with education itself, although there are a few.

Fast days: The clock turns

In an adjoining column, we publish Bedford resident Jane Aitken’s letter of concern regarding a proposed state “housing appeals board.’’

Friday, March 10, 2023

Sununu’s view: Come one, come all

Gov. Chris Sununu may run for President. He says he disagrees with Maryland’s Larry Hogan view that the Republican field should be self-limited to prevent a Donald Trump pileup.

Wednesday, March 08, 2023

Pappas pockets: Hand is always out

We are pretty sure that Chris Pappas’ fundraising for the next election began the day after he was reelected last November. Early this month, he expressed his gratitude for hitting a February goal with a reminder that 2024 is coming right up. Where are term limits when we need them?

Sunday, March 05, 2023

Sununu’s budget: A bit too rich for NH

Gov. Chris Sununu is right to include a pay raise for state workers in the budget he has proposed. By and large, state workers here are a solid group that reflects positively on New Hampshire to visitors and residents alike.

Milford's horn: Will it be uncancelled?

For 129 years, Milford’s historic fire horn would sound daily at 11:45 a.m. You could set your watch by it and at one time likely many did. It would summon nearby granite quarry workers to lunch.