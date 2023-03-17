Just how truly conservative is the New Hampshire House? You know, that’s the body where many representatives boast of the taxes they have either reduced or eliminated or at least attempted to do so.
Particularly important, or so it would seem, are conservative efforts to relieve private business of onerous and burdensome taxes. Cut the taxes and let a thousand enterprises flourish. Legislators who follow this line can know that conservative lobby groups will have their backs. Or maybe not.
Sometimes, it seems, this House is not so high on conservative principles as it is on getting New Hampshire high.
It’s not a good look, but in their latest attempt to legalize marijuana sales, House “conservatives” are scrambling to find ways and means to levy taxes on whatever businesses are developed to sell the stuff here. We can’t wait to see the marketing campaigns.
It would be nice to think that some House members would step back and realize how they are being conned here. Failing that, New Hampshire will again have to rely on cooler heads in the state Senate, along with the New Hampshire Association of Chiefs of Police, the New Futures anti-drug group, and youth advocacy groups such as the Raymond Coalition for Youth to block the pot-pushers.
As Gov. Chris Sununu notes, when deaths by drug overdose are again spiking, it’s not the time to legalize another drug.
We are pretty sure that Chris Pappas’ fundraising for the next election began the day after he was reelected last November. Early this month, he expressed his gratitude for hitting a February goal with a reminder that 2024 is coming right up. Where are term limits when we need them?
Gov. Chris Sununu is right to include a pay raise for state workers in the budget he has proposed. By and large, state workers here are a solid group that reflects positively on New Hampshire to visitors and residents alike.