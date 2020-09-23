Writing on our New Hampshire Voices page on Tuesday, Dr. Janet Breslin Smith of Salem recalled the words of the late Justice Antonin Scalia in addressing her visiting group of National War College graduate students.

He spoke of the U.S. Constitution as designed by its framers to balance complicated interests and prevent any one branch from holding too much power.

“Once power is centralized in one person, or one part (of government), a Bill of Rights is just words on paper.”

The framers, Scalia told the senior military officers, designed a complicated process where power is shared and checked and compromise encouraged.

A timely message for today’s turbulent times, as is the related subject of the oath of office taken by those officers and many federal workers “to support and defend the Constitution of the United States of America against all enemies, foreign and domestic...”

On Sunday, Oct. 4, at 4 p.m., that oath and its significance will be the subject of the annual William Treat Lecture produced by the New Hampshire Institute for Civics Education and the Warren Rudman Center at the UNH Franklin Pierce Law School.

Dr. Smith will moderate a discussion between Chief Judge Scott Stucky of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Armed Forces and Maggie Goodlander, counsel to the U.S. House Judiciary Committee.

The late Bill Treat, a New Hampshireman and defender of our Constitution in many state and national roles, would be pleased.

This year’s event is a webinar. Reservations are limited. For information, go to www.NHcivics.org.

