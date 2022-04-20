New Hampshire, contrary to popular opinion, is not a “home-rule” state. Much of what a town or city can or cannot do is the result of enabling legislation from Concord. That said, the Granite State’s independent streak doesn’t react kindly to folks at the state level making decisions that ought to be made locally.

A case in point: the legislation that would prohibit a local community from banning short-term housing rentals.

The Town of Conway, which deals with a lot of seasonal residents, has had a myriad of problems with some absentee owners turning their second homes into unregulated motels. The town has moved to prohibit these by means of a local ordinance.

That may seem a drastic move to make. We would hope that something short of a ban would work for Conway. But that is easy for us to say. We don’t live there.

Several city mayors are opposed to Senate Bill 249. Earlier this week, the House Municipal and County Government Committee voted overwhelmingly to send it off to interim study. That is the right move, which we hope the full House will endorse.

Sunday, April 17, 2022

How the week went: Not so good for NH Democrats

Last week was not a banner one for New Hampshire’s Democratic Party. Its Latino Caucus leadership quit in disgust over the actions of two members of its congressional delegation. Meanwhile, national party leaders put a big bull’s-eye right on the back of New Hampshire’s first-in-the-nation primary.

Friday, April 15, 2022

Rushing the super: Lousy way to pick a boss

The search for a new school superintendent for Manchester continues to appear to be a rush job, which is exactly the wrong approach. The school board ought to slow down and get this right.

Wednesday, April 13, 2022

NH on guard: We all owe them

Our Monday story on New Hampshire National Guard personnel receiving Purple Hearts was another recent reminder of how much the Guard is part of New Hampshire and how wide and deep is its mission.

Keep ‘em closed: Lousy liquor look

Holy Week seems as good a time as any to comment on the legislative proposal to open state liquor stores — on Easter, Thanksgiving, and Christmas. Thumbs down, say we.

Sunday, April 10, 2022

Jersey barrier? Mowers’ bad move

Matt Mowers insists he did nothing illegal when he voted twice as Republicans selected a presidential nominee in 2016. Which is not to say he did nothing really, really dumb.

Ben Franklin: A solid PBS series

Two New Hampshire men who continue to contribute much to public understanding of America are filmmaker Ken Burns and writer Dayton Duncan. Their latest work, a two-part series on Benjamin Franklin, has just aired on PBS. It is one of their best efforts.

Friday, April 08, 2022

Death march: Courage in surrender

April 9th is the 80th anniversary of the largest surrender of U.S. troops in history at Bataan in 1942. During the death march that followed, unknowable thousands perished among the estimated 75,000 American and Filipino servicemen taken prisoner by the Japanese.

Sununu in the swamp: Odd venue for Trump talk

Further on the matter of Gov. Chris Sununu’s remarks regarding Donald Trump at an elegant Washington dinner last weekend. (And, no, we won’t even touch the subsequent COVID-19 outbreak.)

Wednesday, April 06, 2022

Will Smith wannabe? Sununu bombs in D.C.

Chris Sununu would like all of us (press, people, politicos) to “lighten up” and understand that he was only joking about Donald Trump in a Washington appearance the other night.