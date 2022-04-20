New Hampshire, contrary to popular opinion, is not a “home-rule” state. Much of what a town or city can or cannot do is the result of enabling legislation from Concord. That said, the Granite State’s independent streak doesn’t react kindly to folks at the state level making decisions that ought to be made locally.
The Town of Conway, which deals with a lot of seasonal residents, has had a myriad of problems with some absentee owners turning their second homes into unregulated motels. The town has moved to prohibit these by means of a local ordinance.
That may seem a drastic move to make. We would hope that something short of a ban would work for Conway. But that is easy for us to say. We don’t live there.
Several city mayors are opposed to Senate Bill 249. Earlier this week, the House Municipal and County Government Committee voted overwhelmingly to send it off to interim study. That is the right move, which we hope the full House will endorse.
Last week was not a banner one for New Hampshire’s Democratic Party. Its Latino Caucus leadership quit in disgust over the actions of two members of its congressional delegation. Meanwhile, national party leaders put a big bull’s-eye right on the back of New Hampshire’s first-in-the-nation primary.
Two New Hampshire men who continue to contribute much to public understanding of America are filmmaker Ken Burns and writer Dayton Duncan. Their latest work, a two-part series on Benjamin Franklin, has just aired on PBS. It is one of their best efforts.
April 9th is the 80th anniversary of the largest surrender of U.S. troops in history at Bataan in 1942. During the death march that followed, unknowable thousands perished among the estimated 75,000 American and Filipino servicemen taken prisoner by the Japanese.