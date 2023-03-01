We understand that serving in the New Hampshire Legislature is not a good way to get rich quick. Far from it.

The hours can be long and erratic and the pay is next to nothing.

Sunday, February 26, 2023

Ed Dupont RIP: Gave much to NH

We were sorry to read of the passing of Ed Dupont, a quiet, hard-working soul who brought his all to help New Hampshire in ways large and small.

Friday, February 24, 2023

Kabuki theater: It's the same ole plot

The debate over New Hampshire’s bare-minimum wage of $7.25 an hour, $290 bucks for a 40-hour week, is nearly an annual event with a predictable plot and familiar players.

Two for school: Civics and robotics

Two items that we can applaud from Gov. Chris Sununu’s budget proposal have to do with robotics and civics. The first is becoming more widely associated with America’s future success in a science-driven, competitive world. The second is paid little more than lip service in too many of our schools.

Wednesday, February 22, 2023

A year of war: No peace in sight

It has been one year since the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the situation remains dire. The conflict has caused immense suffering for the people of Ukraine. The invasion was a brazen violation of international law and only the latest iteration of Russian aggression against a neighbor. As …

Sunday, February 19, 2023

Washington’s day: At least, it used to be his

Tomorrow is not George Washington’s birthday. That is on Feb. 22, although under the older calendar operative when he was born, the birthday was on Feb. 11. It used to be, when Washington was still considered the father of our country, that the 22nd was honored as a distinct national holiday…

State boards: Careful before jumping

Some conservatives were quick to jump for joy when Gov. Chris Sununu proposed eliminating 14 of about 40 state boards that license various professions. His budget would also spend $2 million more annually to help allow people to practice their craft here based on their license from another state.

Friday, February 17, 2023
A before C: Why a statue now?

We understand the line drew much applause in Gov. Chris Sununu’s budget address, but we don’t understand why the State House should have a Christa McAuliffe statue built for its front lawn.

Wednesday, February 15, 2023

Mental health: New laws not necessary

It is good that more attention is being paid to mental health, including that of youth. Today’s world may seem like a snap to many of us, what with its gadgets, instant entertainment, and a wealth of opportunities. But for a young person it can also be filled with a jumble of signals that qu…