Putting the public’s information in the public’s hands is always a good thing. It is particularly so in a time when government actions are being repeatedly called into question and doubt.

In New Hampshire, the Supreme Court has helped underline the importance of the people’s right to know with several recent decisions. The most recent is because of the efforts of a Keene State College professor, her students, and Atty. Gregory Sullivan, who argued their case. (Sullivan is also counsel for this newspaper.)

The City of Keene spent a lot of time and taxpayer dollars refusing student journalists’ requests for information that is their right to see under the state Right-to-Know law.

Professor Marianne Salcetti’s class sought information on restaurant inspection scores, records of police cases, and sexual assault records in which drugs or alcohol were factors.

The court followed the law’s clear meaning, ruling that public records should be public.

What we especially liked was the court’s observation “that this dispute has consumed an inordinate amount of time, energy, and resources — judicial and otherwise.” It suggested that the law is “best served when the members of the public and the governmental bodies are guided by a spirit of collaboration.”

In other words, rather than make it difficult and costly for all parties, perhaps the public servants and the members of the public making a request should work together. What a novel idea.

Sunday, June 14, 2020
Friday, June 12, 2020
Wednesday, June 10, 2020
Sunday, June 07, 2020
Editorials

Political pandemic: Sununu has dealt well with all that

We sympathize with Gov. Chris Sununu in dealing with politics in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak. The charge is false that his is a political double standard, allowing only those large-scale gatherings with which he agrees, i.e., demonstrations concerning the senseless death of a black…

Friday, June 05, 2020
Editorials

D-Day 76 years ago

Tomorrow (Saturday, June 6) is the 76th anniversary of the Allies’ D-Day invasion at Normandy. How many Americans today are at all familiar with the meaning of the term Allies in this context? Or of Normandy? Or even of what conflict they reference?

Editorials

Another veteran goes

Thinking of the D-Day anniversary tomorrow, we note the passing of another member of what author Tom Brokaw called the Greatest Generation.

Wednesday, June 03, 2020
Editorials

There are no excuses

There is no excuse for the death of a black man at the hands (and knees) of police officers in Minneapolis 10 days ago. The rage manifested by protests across the nation is understandable. It is understandable whether one is black or white although the latter cannot possibly understand it at…

Editorials

Sunday, May 31, 2020
Friday, May 29, 2020