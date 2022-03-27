Whatever the spin or slant of the particular media back home, the work of on-the-ground correspondents in covering the horrendous war in Ukraine has been nothing short of admirable and in some ways astonishing.
These men and women are risking their lives in order to bring to the public as true and wide as possible a picture of the brutality of Russia’s invasion. This effort is one reason why President Joe Biden and NATO allies have been so successful in rallying public support to the crisis. It is why so few politicians and talking heads in the U.S. are taking Vladimir Putin’s “side.”
Indeed, the breadth and depth of the news coverage is one more thing that the bully didn’t bargain for when he made his decision. If there were a free press in Russia, perhaps he might not have made it at all.
In these divisive times, it is easy to dismiss news media, from the left or the right, as being all about ideology. But it is worth remembering that the men and women who are reporting in words and pictures are doing so in places where death could reach them at any moment, no matter that their helmets or vests say “PRESS.” Some have already died.
Informing the public is seldom easy. In Ukraine right now it is hard and harrowing and important.
The New Hampshire House is about to give final approval and send to the Senate a plan to fully legalize marijuana and feature it for sale exclusively at state liquor stores. What could possibly go wrong?
Here is a shocker: The proposed U.S. House district maps passed by the Legislature last week are the result of politics. The promised veto of those maps by Gov. Chris Sununu is the result of politics. This is, as state Sen. Sharon Carson notes, “a political process.”
April Fools’ Day is still two weeks away, but lawyers for the Manchester School Board must have turned their clocks ahead by more than a few hours. How else to explain their claim that a revision of district transgender protocol was unrelated to a mother’s lawsuit against the district?