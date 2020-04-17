It is unfortunate that New Hampshire Democratic legislators and Gov. Chris Sununu couldn’t have reached an accommodation short of going to court Monday regarding who controls the spending of federal (public) dollars in the COVID-19 emergency. Must the “new normal” always involve all three branches of government?
Whatever the court decides, it should not allow for any delay or undoing of plans and programs already in place or in the works to deal with an unprecedented crisis. Both the public and private sectors are counting on these. Further uncertainly can only make things worse.
By the same token, the court should not feel pressured to make a rushed decision on who controls the purse strings merely because the money is headed this way next week. Indeed, the court’s first move might be to send the two sides back to Concord to try again to reach agreement.
The inclusive process that Gov. Sununu has put in place regarding the funding ought to continue. The Democrats may be hard-pressed to show the court that any irreparable harm has been done merely because they don’t have the final say in what all must agree is a true emergency situation.
No doubt any court finding will be appealed to the state Supreme Court, where a ruling may be instructive going forward in this or a future crisis like it. But there is no reason or good to be gained by halting any facet of what has already been put in place.
Fiscal Committee chair Rep. Mary Jane Wallner of Concord says the Legislature’s “most important job is to get federal funds to combat coronavirus into the hands of New Hampshire families, communities, businesses, and nonprofits that have been impacted.”
We agree that this is a most important job. We disagree that it matters whose name is on the check.