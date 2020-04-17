It is unfortunate that New Hampshire Democratic legislators and Gov. Chris Sununu couldn’t have reached an accommodation short of going to court Monday regarding who controls the spending of federal (public) dollars in the COVID-19 emergency. Must the “new normal” always involve all three branches of government?

Whatever the court decides, it should not allow for any delay or undoing of plans and programs already in place or in the works to deal with an unprecedented crisis. Both the public and private sectors are counting on these. Further uncertainly can only make things worse.

By the same token, the court should not feel pressured to make a rushed decision on who controls the purse strings merely because the money is headed this way next week. Indeed, the court’s first move might be to send the two sides back to Concord to try again to reach agreement.

The inclusive process that Gov. Sununu has put in place regarding the funding ought to continue. The Democrats may be hard-pressed to show the court that any irreparable harm has been done merely because they don’t have the final say in what all must agree is a true emergency situation.

No doubt any court finding will be appealed to the state Supreme Court, where a ruling may be instructive going forward in this or a future crisis like it. But there is no reason or good to be gained by halting any facet of what has already been put in place.

Fiscal Committee chair Rep. Mary Jane Wallner of Concord says the Legislature’s “most important job is to get federal funds to combat coronavirus into the hands of New Hampshire families, communities, businesses, and nonprofits that have been impacted.”

We agree that this is a most important job. We disagree that it matters whose name is on the check.

Wednesday, April 15, 2020
Sunday, April 12, 2020
Friday, April 10, 2020
Correction

Convict Terrance Perkins of Chocorua, ordered sent to home confinement due to COVID-19 concerns, remains jailed pending release details. A Wednesday editorial misstated his status.

Wednesday, April 08, 2020
Bad prisoner release: Is this the epidemic standard?

One of the many public safety questions that arises from our current pandemic is what to do with criminals behind bars. Letting them all go free is one plan. We would rank it just a tad ahead of arming them on their way out the prison door.

Dr. James Tenn, RIP: He left Manchester a better place
Dr. James Tenn, RIP: He left Manchester a better place

Anyone who knew or knew of Manchester Dr. James Tenn and his family is feeling a sadness today that is softened by a smile. Dr. Tenn, 88, died last weekend. His love for family and his devotion to his adopted city, his patients, and his profession will cause many to smile even as they mourn.

Tuesday, April 07, 2020
Sunday, April 05, 2020
World day of prayer: Easter Sunday would be a good date

Friend and sometime opinion contributor Jack Falvey notes that upwards of 90% of the people on earth are said to believe in a higher power. He suggests that we all pick a day to ask that higher power to give everyone a helping hand in this troubled time.

Governor's golf plan: Taking things one step at a time

Gov. Chris Sununu seems somehow to have survived his recent brush with death in which he ordered the closure of hair salons as being not an essential service in these troubled times. The man has a mother, wife and several sisters and yet he lives.

Friday, April 03, 2020
About April vacation: Asking parents, teachers? How novel!

Some New Hampshire school districts are considering canceling the traditional week-long April vacation. Others (like Merrimack) already have done so. We have our own view on the subject, but one thing we really like is that some districts have sought community input, particularly parents, be…