In the wake of the jumble of confusion that came along last week with the latest White House and CDC directives, suggestions, etc. on COVID-19, a friend had a sound observation. “They should have had regular fireside chats.”
Franklin Delano Roosevelt is long gone (although some say President Joe Biden may have been a young aide), and the nation no longer gathers around the radio for its news.
The point was that FDR laid out regularly and in plain English what Depression crises the country faced and what he was doing about them.
This White House should have had an ordered and regular series of public addresses as to what is the latest known about the virus, what the government is doing to control it, and what recommendations it has for the public and why.
That is essentially what New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu did with his weekly press briefings on the pandemic. With health experts in attendance, and with a willingness to take questions, the Sununu model worked to pass on valuable information to the public. It seems clear that the public understood and appreciated what was shared.
Instead, Biden appears to be in panic mode, offering $100 to anyone who gets a shot. (Can we get something for a booster, too?)
Gov. Sununu rejects such gimmicks. “They have proposed an unserious solution to a very serious issue,” he tells us. The focus should be on identifying the concerns of those who remain unvaccinated and on “education, transparency, and availability,” not on patronizing people.
Of the wide range of COVID-19 vaccination rates across New Hampshire, Gov. Chris Sununu opines: “To me, it’s just statistics. When you have a range of 220 cities and towns, some are going to be high and some are going to be low. If you had the same vaccination rate in all those communities, …
Gee, U.S,. history may still be taught in New Hampshire’s pubic schools. That’s a relief. From the hysterical reactions to a provision in the new state budget law, one would have thought that Joseph Goebbels’ ghost had been put in charge of burning books and whitewashing the past. Half of th…
One thing that New Hampshire schools should not be prohibited from doing in the coming school year is fully operating. With all the lessons provided by the initial COVID-19 pandemic, and with the huge amounts of money sent to the schools for mitigation efforts, there is no excuse for further…
A 23-year-old woman has decided the citizens of New Hampshire’s 1st Congressional District need her to represent their interests in Washington. She will apparently meet the minimum age requirement of 25 by the time the next Congress is sworn in. That, and being a U.S. citizen for at least se…
Who says New Hampshire politicians aren’t bipartisan? Republican Gov. Chris Sununu appears united with our all-Democrat congressional delegation in opposing an extension of a travel ban on Canadian tourists.
Some readers responded to this week’s Sunday News package on road rudeness, speeding, and law enforcement by suggesting that the police go find something better to do. We don’t think there can be much better work than protecting public safety, and that includes on our highways and byways. We…