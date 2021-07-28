Of the wide range of COVID-19 vaccination rates across New Hampshire, Gov. Chris Sununu opines: “To me, it’s just statistics. When you have a range of 220 cities and towns, some are going to be high and some are going to be low. If you had the same vaccination rate in all those communities, that would be weird. You are just going to have different variables that come into play.”
Sununu’s view makes more sense than that of a self-proclaimed “science and public health” group that is trying to paint this as a case of clashing political ideologies, of which their own is one.
This “Biden v. Trump” vaccine-or-no-vaccine theory doesn’t hold water in New Hampshire, where liberal Durham’s rate of 31 percent is much lower than that of many conservative-leaning communities.
The leftwing group also theorizes that lack of access in rural areas of the state makes for lower vaccine rates. Since when was Durham considered rural? Or Goffstown?
In truly rural areas, such as the North Country, getting vaccinated may be more of a challenge. The state should continue its outreach efforts, by all means.
But we think any low vaccine rates are due mostly to New Hampshire being a victim of its own success. Several of the states with widespread low vaccine rates are led by Republicans who until recently downplayed the virus and resisted restrictive measures. With the virus now hitting them hard, they have changed their tune.
In New Hampshire, Gov. Sununu’s measured message was clear from the start, as was his insistence on state government taking the lead as soon as vaccines became available. That has led to the relatively safe shape we are in. Some — perhaps many — of those who remain unvaccinated here believe that with so many of their neighbors protected, their risks are reduced.
They are gambling, of course. It is unwise, and selfish, to do so. The virus remains deadly and contagious. Those who decline the shots not only put their own health in jeopardy. They risk the health of unvaccinated children and of old and frail adults who are the most susceptible to serious illness if they contract “break-through” infections despite their own vaccinations.
A 23-year-old woman has decided the citizens of New Hampshire’s 1st Congressional District need her to represent their interests in Washington. She will apparently meet the minimum age requirement of 25 by the time the next Congress is sworn in. That, and being a U.S. citizen for at least se…
Who says New Hampshire politicians aren’t bipartisan? Republican Gov. Chris Sununu appears united with our all-Democrat congressional delegation in opposing an extension of a travel ban on Canadian tourists.
Some readers responded to this week’s Sunday News package on road rudeness, speeding, and law enforcement by suggesting that the police go find something better to do. We don’t think there can be much better work than protecting public safety, and that includes on our highways and byways. We…
Manchester Mayoral candidate Rich Girard and fellow conservative Victoria Sullivan will likely be duking it out to see who ends up challenging incumbent Joyce Craig. But political surprises do happen and if Craig maintains the posture she showed last week, perhaps she will be the also-ran th…
News came last week of the departure of two very valuable contributors to New Hampshire, one at the state level and one in Manchester. While we wish Jim Roche and Keith Hirschmann the very best, the state and city will feel their loss.
U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas is among the politicians touting expensive passenger trains to Boston as another way to spend public dollars in the latest “infrastructure” plan. It is hard to keep track of how many spending bills he has signed onto. This one is for $760 billion.
No offense to John Paul Jones and those who keep his memory alive but a headline on our photo spread celebrating his 274th birthday last Sunday cannot go without at least a word or two on behalf of another sailor who can also lay claim to being the “Father of the U.S. Navy.”