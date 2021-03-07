Perry Plummer, who is supposed to be enjoying his retirement from a long career in public service, must sometimes wonder why he ever accepted Gov. Chris Sununu’s request to return to Concord. Plummer is overseeing the vast and complex COVID-19 vaccinations program and is doing a good job of it.
Attending the governor’s weekly pandemic progress update last week, Plummer was called upon to answer a news person’s question about why such short notice for last-minute mass vaccination clinics. What’s the deal with that?
Plummer nicely didn’t note the tie-in between the terms last-minute and short notice. Instead, he patiently explained that in dealing with thousands of doses and dozens of sites weekly, along with New Hampshire weather, sometimes people don’t show up for their shot and the doses have a short shelf-life.
Put another way, the state sometimes has unanticipated vaccine doses left over because they are — unanticipated.
The focus last week was, understandably, on the improving timetable for vaccinations. It would also be nice to see the governor and crew get behind a concerted effort to provide long term care facilities with the information and tools they need to reopen those homes to visits from family and friends.
With the vast majority of home residents now vaccinated, what’s stopping this next step?