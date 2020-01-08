An old (OK, very old) saying had it that one should question the source of a farmer’s milk if there are fish swimming in it. It was meant as an over-the-top reference to the practice of watering down the milk.
We were reminded of this when reading of the UNH Agricultural Experiment Station’s new project. Cows in the experiment will have their daily diet supplemented with kelp.
Some cows are already being served the brown seaweed diet. The results? Bossie is producing less methane gas, said to be a negative in protecting the environment.
No word yet on what the cows think of this diet. Apparently, however, in an early sampling the milk still tastes good.
In the new program, UNH will receive about $600,000 from a $3 million charitable grant to conduct feeding trials “with transition cows and grazing herds” at the UNH Dairy Research Farm in Lee. (“Transition” cows may not be what you think.They are ones who are in between calving and lactating.)
UNH has a long, productive history with agriculture and continues to work with farmers and gardeners, among others, in its agriculture extension programs. The seaweed project sounds promising. If it pays off, farmers may not feel so much pressure to make hay while the sun shines.