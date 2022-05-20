It is disappointing but hardly surprising that Manchester’s mayor and aldermen (with three notable exceptions), having paid lip service before last year’s elections to the voters’ spending cap, went right ahead and ignored it last Tuesday night.
Only Aldermen Joe Kelly Levasseur, Ed Sapienza, and Sebastian Sharonov voted against this spending spree. They also protested, to no avail, that the budget was not presented to the public in advance of the vote.
That didn’t bother Mayor Joyce Craig. She once again submitted her budget with a wink and a nod to her Democratic allies that they were free to layer in more spending. This was on top of Craig’s funding pay raises and cost of living increases for city union employees that have yet to be bargained.
Manchester taxpayers should be sure to read former alderman-at-large Rich Girard’s guest column today. He points out that the city is awash in revenues that would easily support the record-breaking spending in Craig’s own budget. But knowing she wouldn’t object, the aldermen went even further.
No attempts were made to cut any spending. Instead, Craig and crew are funding positions that have gone unfilled with little or no negative effects. It is said that you can’t fight city hall. If taxpayers continue to elect a mayor and aldermen who ignore voter-approved spending limits, that will continue to be the case.
For most Granite Staters, issues regarding landfills are out of sight and thus out of mind. But if you live near Forest Lake in Dalton or Whitefield, or you like to hike along or sit beside the Ammonoosuc River in Bethlehem, the siting or expansion of a landfill nearby tends to concentrate t…
If it weren’t cost-prohibitive, we would expect Gov. Chris Sununu, House Speaker Sherm Packard, and Senate President Chuck Morse might be burning the midnight oil this week trying to resolve the congressional redistricting issue that overzealous House Republicans have handed them. As elected…
Having quickly gone into secret session at its special meeting last Wednesday night, the Manchester school board emerged later in the evening to pat itself on the back and announce it had selected the most qualified candidate to be the new superintendent of schools.
Soaring property values, higher taxes and explosive inflation have real world impacts; and for some with burdens to begin with the toll is dire. Yet hope has a way of showing up in New Hampshire when hardship befalls us, even if you might have to wait a beat for it to knock.
Once again, a New Hampshire community has been kept in the dark while its police chief was kept from his duties for months, on paid leave, with no reason given. Attorney General John Formella needs to shake up a system that breeds public distrust and puts law enforcement in an even tougher p…
There were just two qualified applicants for the Manchester school superintendent job? That’s it? It doesn’t seem like the fruits of a very thorough or widespread search or of much outside interest in coming to work for the city that Mayor Joyce Craig insists is making great progress on ever…