Pardon our skepticism but just when did Mayor Joyce Craig discover that Manchester has a lead paint problem?
Last week, she pronounced herself “proud of how Manchester is leading the way in efforts to create a safer city for our residents.”
This will be accomplished, she said, through a new Lead Exposure Prevention Commission that “will take a proactive approach, building a long-term vision and detailing progress for residents while bringing a diverse group of experts … to the table to determine evidence-based approaches to best tackle this issue.”
What cliche-ridden rot.
Manchester’s lead paint problem is nothing new, nor are city rules, regulations, and policies to deal with it. There is a wealth of information on the subject on the city’s own website. If these policies, plans, and ordinances are not being followed, why wouldn’t the woman who has been mayor for the last six years have been all over this before now? Could it be that Craig’s current run for governor is the reason for her sudden fire in the belly on the issue?
A liberal “fiscal policy” think tank says that had New Hampshire kept business tax rates higher, the state could have spent even more money. On what? Why on growing the government, of course.
Governor Chris Sununu didn’t mince words last Tuesday when he gave the state Board of Mental Health Practice a month to license more mental health workers.
Sharks get all the press — even leaping into headlines while chomping a fisherman’s catch off Cape Cod — but a greater peril lurks below the stiller waters of our lacustrine land. Cyanobacteria.
Those who study the UFO phenomenon might want to autopsy last week’s hearing on Capitol Hill because there was something alien about it. Here we had a congressional panel — loads of big personalities and big mouths — with the world for a stage, yet nobody played the fool.
It is beyond disappointing to hear that both Kelly Ayotte and Chuck Morse will endorse Donald Trump should he be the Republican nominee for President in 2024.
U.S. District Judge Maryellen Noreika's decision last week to pause Hunter Biden's sweetheart plea deal made good sense. Not because it hurts Joe Biden, nor because it gives the much-indicted Donald a wee smoke screen of moral relativism. It was right because probation isn't a stiff enough s…
What would a more “equitable” future look like in Manchester’s center city? As NHPR’s Mara Hoplamazian reports, the Conservation Law Foundation and Plan New Hampshire were in the Queen City over the weekend hoping to define just such a vision for the area between Beech and Maple streets.
