Manchester Mayoral candidate Rich Girard and fellow conservative Victoria Sullivan will likely be duking it out to see who ends up challenging incumbent Joyce Craig. But political surprises do happen and if Craig maintains the posture she showed last week, perhaps she will be the also-ran this fall.
Girard has asked of Craig a question that is on a lot of Manchester minds these days: Please show us the materials used in school district employee class on so-called “Whiteness” and “White privilege.”
That’s the one that was mandatory, until it wasn’t, and the one that one employee claimed as so offensive that he quit his job.
City voters, many of whom are parents, ought to judge for themselves whether this is just one individual making much ado about nothing or whether the school district has caught the same “critical race theory” mumbo-jumbo that is being fed to other schools in an effort to run down our nation’s past and make today’s generations feel somehow responsible for any and all sins of yesteryear.
So, Girard asked Craig, who is not only mayor but chair of the school board, to provide him with copies of the materials used in the class. And her answer?
Buzz off.
To quote from the email Girard received, “the information..is outside the control of this office and maintained by the Manchester District to the extent it exists.”
So Mayor Craig, even though she chairs the school board, suddenly has nothing to do with the school district.
Good to know.