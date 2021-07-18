Manchester Mayoral candidate Rich Girard and fellow conservative Victoria Sullivan will likely be duking it out to see who ends up challenging incumbent Joyce Craig. But political surprises do happen and if Craig maintains the posture she showed last week, perhaps she will be the also-ran this fall.

Girard has asked of Craig a question that is on a lot of Manchester minds these days: Please show us the materials used in school district employee class on so-called “Whiteness” and “White privilege.”

That’s the one that was mandatory, until it wasn’t, and the one that one employee claimed as so offensive that he quit his job.

City voters, many of whom are parents, ought to judge for themselves whether this is just one individual making much ado about nothing or whether the school district has caught the same “critical race theory” mumbo-jumbo that is being fed to other schools in an effort to run down our nation’s past and make today’s generations feel somehow responsible for any and all sins of yesteryear.

So, Girard asked Craig, who is not only mayor but chair of the school board, to provide him with copies of the materials used in the class. And her answer?

Buzz off.

To quote from the email Girard received, “the information..is outside the control of this office and maintained by the Manchester District to the extent it exists.”

So Mayor Craig, even though she chairs the school board, suddenly has nothing to do with the school district.

Good to know.

Friday, July 16, 2021

Father of the Navy: A word for John Barry

No offense to John Paul Jones and those who keep his memory alive but a headline on our photo spread celebrating his 274th birthday last Sunday cannot go without at least a word or two on behalf of another sailor who can also lay claim to being the “Father of the U.S. Navy.”

Wednesday, July 14, 2021

This one bugs us: Gypsy moths are out

At first we misheard the news report. We thought science had eradicated the gypsy moth caterpillar. No more unsightly tents on New Hampshire trees and shrubs, built during the insect’s periodic visits. Yippee!

Sunday, July 11, 2021

Judge Temple gets it: Restraint law doesn't apply

It is more than a stretch to claim, as does a New Hampshire lawsuit, that state law against physically restraining a child should or does apply to the wearing of masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in classrooms.

A rush to spend: Craig grows government

As a few aldermen and mayoral candidate Rich Girard pointed out last week, there was no compelling reason for Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig to rush through her way of spending $43 million in federal funds. These are monies from the “American Rescue Plan,” itself public spending with no compel…

Vaccination works: Statistics should impress

The statistics are overwhelming. The people who are being infected this summer by COVID-19 are overwhelmingly those who have not been vaccinated against this disease. Of those who are dying from it, 99% were unvaccinated. Those numbers hold true for New Hampshire as they do for the nation. S…

Friday, July 09, 2021

Craig's spending: Don't sweat the details

One of the election challengers Mayor Joyce Craig will face this fall put into words what many Queen City residents must have thought when reading of the mayor’s latest plans to spend taxpayer dollars. The bulk of Craig’s proposal, as Victoria Sullivan said, focuses on new salaries and “grow…

Nashua smear: Rep. Stevens knows all

Are all Nashua Democrats as knee-jerk reactionary as state Rep. Debra Stevens? It would be careless to assume so. Having never met the lady and knowing little about her, it would also be wrong for us to assume that Rep. Stevens smears others with as broad a brush as she used on some Nashua p…

Wednesday, July 07, 2021

Nuclear cool: Climate change player

Even as extreme heat waves remind some of us of two of our favorite letters — AC — many Granite Staters don’t give a second thought to the generation source for much of our electricity. That would be the Seabrook Nuclear Station, which has been chugging along reliably and safely for decades.…