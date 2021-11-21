Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig says she appreciates the work of InTown Manchester over the years. But she just doesn’t seem to know what that work might be or how it was paid for.

In the wake of news that the city has abruptly called it quits with the longtime downtown improvement entity, that its books are in the red, and that its director has quit, the mayor issued this astounding statement:

“I was made aware of the fact there has been virtually no oversight of funds or what services were being provided with the funds allocated.”

This from the chief executive who just campaigned for reelection boasting of her management skills and promising to build on “the progress we’ve made.” So how is it that, post-election, she doesn’t know much about an entity that has existed for more than 20 years and is enabled by the city to tax downtown properties?

Craig reminds us of Sgt. Schultz from the Hogan’s Heroes TV series of old. Schultz saw nothing, heard nothing, and at least once proclaimed, “I did not even get up this morning!”

There remain many unanswered questions, notwithstanding Craig’s confusing statements. Why did she and the aldermen go into “nonpublic session” about InTown before the city solicitor in effect killed the entity? Are the aldermen also claiming they didn’t know about InTown? They have their own member, Alderman Pat Long, on the InTown board. Might the audit critical of InTown have been made public before the election?

InTown’s board chairman bravely says it is committed to continue to provide services to the downtown business district. We don’t see how that’s possible without the city’s backing.

One thing is clear: Beware the next new or improved government-backed program that Sgt. Craig springs on Manchester, be it shiny new trains, expensive new high school buildings, or even so much as a new ice cream stand. She will endorse it, until she doesn’t.

Brittle granite: Is this our best profile?

A posse of self-styled “liberty moms” has offered a $500 “bounty” on teachers found to be violating New Hampshire’s new law banning the teaching of “divisive concepts” in public schools.

Bob Lawton, RIP: A New Hampshireman

Before Bob Lawton came along, New Hampshire’s license plates featured the bland and blah word “scenic.” Thanks to him, “Live Free or Die” is on our plates and is the envy of states across the nation.

Parade passing: Veterans Day cheers

It was nice to see oldsters as well as younger families turn out for Veterans Day activities in New Hampshire last week. There is little to fear in the brisk outdoor autumn air from the flu or COVID variants. There is a lot to cherish in respecting our veterans.

Hello and goodbye: Elect me before I flee

We will take Manchester School Board member Jeremy Dobson at his word that he wasn’t intending to leave the city when he filed for reelection to the Ward 5 position last summer. But he must have been thinking about it soon thereafter and he should have withdrawn his name so that voters could…

Sununu stays: Pundits are aghast

Last week was a pretty good one for Gov. Chris Sununu and New Hampshire. The state got the good news that the capable governor wants to continue in that role for another term; and he was presented with a positive Executive Council vote on pandemic funding.

Good news: Sununu is needed here

Gov. Chris Sununu’s decision to seek another term in Concord is a very good one for New Hampshire. As much as he would be a strong candidate and able U.S. senator, Sununu’s skills and smarts are needed much more here at home.

No knock on Wood: Night editor calls it a day

Few Union Leader readers know her name, but they — and we — are going to miss the work, wisdom, and wit of Night Editor Sherry Wood. After more than 21 years here and several more at other papers, Sherry is retiring.