One of the election challengers Mayor Joyce Craig will face this fall put into words what many Queen City residents must have thought when reading of the mayor’s latest plans to spend taxpayer dollars. The bulk of Craig’s proposal, as Victoria Sullivan said, focuses on new salaries and “growing government.”

Such one-time funding — a cool $43 million this time — should not be used for salaries or to create more government jobs, Sullivan said.

We agree. But lacking in Sullivan’s critique was any hint of what she would do with this latest round of excessive Washington spending, ostensibly sent our way to deal with lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic but really the liberal politicians’ way of redistributing your tax dollars.

Neither Sullivan nor fellow challenger Richard Girard suggest that Manchester simply return the money with a “thanks, but no thanks” note. That is no doubt wise. Washington would find numerous ways to spend Manchester’s share anyway.

Girard was specific in his criticism and, unlike Sullivan, suggested support for a few areas of Craig’s proposal, including funding a voluntary newborn home visit program, and infrastructure improvements. But Craig’s plan expands government payrolls, including extending a new homelessness director position for another five years. Wouldn’t it be good to have an idea of what we can expect out of this job? What goals and objectives are attached to a position that will no doubt soon “need” more staff?

Craig, perhaps sensing her weaknesses on the law-and-order front, wants to hire 13 community health workers to replace work now done by Manchester police. This, she says, “will allow the police department to go out and do more community work.”

That’s it? No specifics? No, heaven forbid, a possible reduction in force as a result of this transfer of duties.

Craig was clearly unprepared with the details of her plan but nonetheless a majority of aldermen rubber-stamped it on Tuesday night. Is she taking the next election for granted, too?

