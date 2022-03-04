Rene Cushing has stepped down, for now, as Democratic Leader of the New Hampshire House of Representatives. He has been forced to turn his attention from fighting for the causes and issues in which he believes and instead focus on his battle with cancer. If cancer could be beaten by the best wishes of General Court members, Republican as well as Democrat, it wouldn’t stand a chance against Cushing.

Cushing has been a player in New Hampshire political and social issues for more than a half century, dating back to the fights over the Seabrook nuclear power plant and Vietnam. In Concord, he has been an unapologetic liberal who has kept getting up each time he has been knocked down. It is said that the Energizer Bunny was jealous.

For all the rancorous rhetoric that has gone back and forth between the political parties in Concord in recent years, it is telling that Republicans joined his fellow Democrats this week in expressing their admiration for Cushing’s tenacity and dedication.

It is also telling that Cushing hasn’t lost his fighting spirit just yet.

“All Granite Staters should know one thing — House Democrats will continue our unwavering resolve for you against radical Republican extremism in Concord.”

Vintage Rene Cushing, that.

Wednesday, March 02, 2022

Russian vodka: How to use the booze

Gov. Chris Sununu’s symbolic gesture of pulling Russia vodka from state liquor store shelves is laudatory. But it would have packed more of a punch if the state had either dumped the stuff down the drain (as did some other locales) or found another way to dispose of it. Instead, the state ap…

Sunday, February 27, 2022

Stopping Putin: America also in peril

Russia thug-in-chief Vladimir Putin has told the world that he intends to reassemble the Evil Empire that President Ronald Reagan rallied America to defeat three decades ago. Putin has already begun the process and his invasion of Ukraine last week is another huge mouthful. America lets him …

Govt. management: How does this scheme help?

New Hampshire Senate Democrats want to spend millions more taxpayer dollars to “recruit and retain” workers involved with long-term care. Is this a conflict of interest? Are the politicians thinking of their own long-term care?

Foxhole atheists: VA’s Bible remains as is

A lawsuit to remove a Bible from a POW-MIA display at the Manchester Veterans medical center has been withdrawn. The litigants say they will instead seek a second display to honor veterans of all faiths — and those with none. That’s nice, but the Veterans Administration should not let down i…

Friday, February 25, 2022

No biker profiles: But let’s hear it for quiet

We don’t know how often it happens, but we can agree with House Speaker Sherman Packard’s legislation that would ban the police from “profiling” motorcyclists on our roads. Now could Packard and responsible bikers work with police to crack down on flagrant violations of bike noise laws?

Wednesday, February 23, 2022
Sunday, February 20, 2022

School secrecy: The work of the people?

The man apparently in charge of selecting Manchester’s next school superintendent thinks the public would have been proud of the school board’s latest effort — if the public had been allowed to see it, that is.

High on the shelves: Liquor-marijuana combo

The New Hampshire House has advanced a plan that would address the issue of pot smoking in an unusual way: It could be sold legally, but only in state liquor stores. What could possibly go wrong?