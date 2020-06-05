Tomorrow (Saturday, June 6) is the 76th anniversary of the Allies’ D-Day invasion at Normandy. How many Americans today are at all familiar with the meaning of the term Allies in this context? Or of Normandy? Or even of what conflict they reference?
This D-Day marked the beginning of the end for Adolf Hitler and Nazi Germany. Americans led the effort, led by a President who early on understood the threat and prepared the people for it, and led in battle by skilled and daring military leaders and troops.
Meanwhile, Americans back home, kept informed by a free press, worked hard in field, forest, and factory to supply the war effort’s needs and often got along with just the bare necessities themselves.
A lot of hard fighting followed American and Allied landings at beaches code-named Omaha, Utah, Juno, Gold, and Sword that cold June morning. Later, a dark Christmas, 1944, had our soldiers surrounded at Bastogne and some executed at Malmedy.
But victory would follow in the spring and the Japanese fight would end in the summer. Americans had won the war — won it for the world as well as themselves — and then helped win the peace with unmatched generosity in Europe and a willingness to fight a Cold War against a communism as ruthless in its ways as fascism had been.
Could today’s America do the same? Would it be united enough to try? There is truth to the saying that those who do not learn from history are doomed to repeat it. This D-Day anniversary, it would be good to reflect on the sacrifices and courage of that time, both for ourselves and for our children.