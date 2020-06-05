Tomorrow (Saturday, June 6) is the 76th anniversary of the Allies’ D-Day invasion at Normandy. How many Americans today are at all familiar with the meaning of the term Allies in this context? Or of Normandy? Or even of what conflict they reference?

This D-Day marked the beginning of the end for Adolf Hitler and Nazi Germany. Americans led the effort, led by a President who early on understood the threat and prepared the people for it, and led in battle by skilled and daring military leaders and troops.

Meanwhile, Americans back home, kept informed by a free press, worked hard in field, forest, and factory to supply the war effort’s needs and often got along with just the bare necessities themselves.

A lot of hard fighting followed American and Allied landings at beaches code-named Omaha, Utah, Juno, Gold, and Sword that cold June morning. Later, a dark Christmas, 1944, had our soldiers surrounded at Bastogne and some executed at Malmedy.

But victory would follow in the spring and the Japanese fight would end in the summer. Americans had won the war — won it for the world as well as themselves — and then helped win the peace with unmatched generosity in Europe and a willingness to fight a Cold War against a communism as ruthless in its ways as fascism had been.

Could today’s America do the same? Would it be united enough to try? There is truth to the saying that those who do not learn from history are doomed to repeat it. This D-Day anniversary, it would be good to reflect on the sacrifices and courage of that time, both for ourselves and for our children.

Wednesday, June 03, 2020
Editorials

Public's right to know

Two related New Hampshire Supreme Court decisions announced last week amount to a significant victory for the public’s right to know what those who govern in its name are doing.

Sunday, May 31, 2020
Friday, May 29, 2020
Wednesday, May 27, 2020
Editorials

Poor party politics: A cheap shot and a shabby stunt

New Hampshire’s Republican Party would pack more power in its rhetorical punches if it saved them for worthy targets. And Democrat Executive Councilor Deb Pignatelli of Nashua ought to think before she tries to get snarky with the Pledge of Allegiance, especially just before Memorial Day weekend.

Friday, May 22, 2020
Wednesday, May 20, 2020
Sunday, May 17, 2020
Thriving through the pandemic: We think $1 million in ads will help
Editorials

Thriving through the pandemic: We think $1 million in ads will help

  • Brendan McQuaid President & Publisher

No one saw this thing coming. However well-conceived a business’ contingency planning, the course of action for “a quickly spreading pandemic that will shut down the global economy for several months” was in very few emergency action plan binders. The coronavirus has turned local business te…

Editorials

Resizing city schools: It’s long overdue for Manchester

A thorough reexamination of the physical plant needs of the Manchester School District is long overdue. The school age population continues to shrink, even without the loss of some tuition students from neighboring towns. Some schools remain overcrowded even as others (high schools West and …

Friday, May 15, 2020
Wednesday, May 13, 2020
Editorials

Be careful out there: Not the time to let our guard down

As New Hampshire this week puts a toe into the water (but not on the beach) of reopening for business, the tendency for a lot of us is going to be to forget the practices that the medical experts have been preaching. That’s natural but potentially hazardous.