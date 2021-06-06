American men hit the Normandy beaches 77 years ago today to liberate Europe and protect their own country. What might they make of today’s “critical race theory” that holds that their country was founded not to form a more perfect union but a slave-based economy?
Their commander, Dwight D. Eisenhower would later send federal troops to protect Black kids in response to a U.S. Supreme Court decision that outlawed segregation. What would he think of a philosophy that teaches not American exceptionalism but that Whites are inherently racist?
How would those GIs, and the folks back home praying for them, react if they had been told they were not fighting for equality of opportunity for all but for an “equity” that would be a new form of racism?
We are indebted to America’s greatest generation and reminded today of their sacrifice. We hope we won’t let them down.