American men hit the Normandy beaches 77 years ago today to liberate Europe and protect their own country. What might they make of today’s “critical race theory” that holds that their country was founded not to form a more perfect union but a slave-based economy?

Their commander, Dwight D. Eisenhower would later send federal troops to protect Black kids in response to a U.S. Supreme Court decision that outlawed segregation. What would he think of a philosophy that teaches not American exceptionalism but that Whites are inherently racist?

How would those GIs, and the folks back home praying for them, react if they had been told they were not fighting for equality of opportunity for all but for an “equity” that would be a new form of racism?

We are indebted to America’s greatest generation and reminded today of their sacrifice. We hope we won’t let them down.

 
 
 
 
Friday, June 04, 2021
Wednesday, June 02, 2021
Friday, May 28, 2021

A good story: A plus for Manchester police

We may never know if a Manchester police officer’s act of kindness to a teen would-be shoplifter will make a difference in the teen’s life. But it certainly brightened the day of a lot of Manchester residents and others who read our story or saw the TV newscast about Officer George Morales.

Thursday, May 27, 2021

Suffer the children: Ending late-term abortion

New Hampshire’s Legislature and Gov. Chris Sununu should “follow the science” when it comes to a proposed prohibition on abortions when the unborn baby is six months (24 weeks) along or more.

Wednesday, May 26, 2021

Mickelson’s win: Beating Father Time

It was easy to root for Phil Mickelson at the PGA Championship last weekend. The little boy who learned to play golf left-handed by standing opposite his right-handed dad and mirroring dad’s swing has long been a crowd favorite. He is not only immensely gifted; he is imaginative and willing …

Sunday, May 23, 2021

Exclusion therapy: Derryfield School dilemma

We weren’t surprised that some Derryfield School alumni calling themselves an “inclusion alliance” are demanding the exclusion of Shannon McGinley from the board of trustees. More and more these days, “inclusion” is defined on both left and right as including only those with like-minded views.

Plaistow personnel: Nothing to see, move along

It may not have been a capital offense, but his fellow Plaistow selectmen had every right to be upset with their board chairman about being kept in the dark concerning the status of the chief of police.