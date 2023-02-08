State Sen. Sharon Carson of Londonderry is on the right track in wanting to close what appears to be a loophole in child day care rules regarding corporal punishment. Outside of a parent or guardian, corporal punishment has no place.
But an opponent of Carson’s legislation also is right to caution that a new law needs to be tightly written or it may end up with children being harmed.
The current law allows the “minimum physical contact necessary to protect the child, other children, staff or general public from harm.”
That seems reasonable. But the law, and a child, were allegedly being abused by a day care worker who was aggressively and repeatedly grabbing the child. Reporting of the bad behavior — the adult’s bad behavior — was not required of the daycare center.
There is a difference between corporal punishment and restraining a child from physically hurting someone else. A revision of the law needs to take that into account. Otherwise, as a day care director noted, a worker could be found guilty of corporal punishment for putting hands on a child. Such a “no hands ever” law could hurt others and further exacerbate the problem of a lack of people willing to work in child care.
