State Sen. Sharon Carson of Londonderry is on the right track in wanting to close what appears to be a loophole in child day care rules regarding corporal punishment. Outside of a parent or guardian, corporal punishment has no place.

But an opponent of Carson’s legislation also is right to caution that a new law needs to be tightly written or it may end up with children being harmed.

Sunday, February 05, 2023

Buyer beware: Tix fix a bad idea

Caveat emptor, let the buyer beware, is not exactly a new phrase but it is apparently foreign to today’s ticket-buying public, which needs the government to protect it from harm.

Friday, February 03, 2023

Zoning out: No more local control

New Hampshire’s housing shortage is real, to be sure, and attention is and must be paid to it. Some efforts, such as a state housing appeals board, are steps in the right direction. Others, however, go too far the wrong way and could be ruinous to our state’s character.

Wednesday, February 01, 2023

Free the women: ‘De-carcerate’ now

Doing away with prison for women is the subject of a hearing scheduled in Concord today. The idea makes no more sense than does doing away with law enforcement because rogue cops exist.

Sunday, January 29, 2023

Looking up: Christa McAuliffe

It seems like just yesterday and it seems like forever since the amazing light of Christa McAuliffe left this earth. Wasn’t it just yesterday that all of New Hampshire and much of the nation packed into school auditoriums, office lunchrooms, and living rooms to watch the Concord teacher and …

EMS shoutout: Homeless help

Last week, in praising Manchester’s first responders who are dealing with the homeless situation and all its aspects, we should have cited another group along with firefighters and police.

Friday, January 27, 2023

Neither rain nor …: Remote snow days

Are school snow days a thing of the past? Not quite, despite predictions that the remote learning that came with COVID-19 would mean an end to mid-winter days off.

Pat’s pen: Buchanan retires

Pat Buchanan has left the building. Some readers of our opinion pages have noticed fewer columns from the longtime national contributor in recent times. More often than not, on days on which his columns would usually appear, we have used Steven Moore, David Harsanyi, or one of several new fa…