After years of legal wrangling, an end to New Hampshire’s use of hospital emergency rooms to care for psychiatric patients has appeared on the horizon. Or so it seems.
Last Wednesday, U.S. District Court Judge Landya McCafferty rightly set a 12-month deadline to stop the absurd practice of using community hospital ERs as de facto waiting rooms for the New Hampshire State Hospital in Concord. Then on Friday, the state Department of Health and Human Services announced “Mission Zero”, its plan to eliminate ER boarding by 2025, making zero reference to McCafferty’s order or deadline.
The Union Leader and others have reported extensively on cases where Granite Staters in need of critical mental health treatment have instead been confined against their will and in violation of their rights in overburdened hospitals.
Judge McCafferty says by May 17, 2024, the state must accept someone into a psychiatric hospital within six hours of a doctor’s authorization for involuntary admission. The state should do all it can to abide by this deadline, not buck it.
To believe proponents of recreational marijuana, attitudes have changed, all our neighbors are doing it, and what better way to empty our jails and grow budgets than reframe drug abuse as a needed tax stream.
We don’t fault Saint Anselm College for agreeing to provide a forum for CNN and Donald Trump this coming Wednesday evening. We just hope that CNN, which loved Trump before it despised him, will do a better job of journalism this time.
Condolences came swiftly and from afar last week as word of Mike Pride’s death soaked in. He was 76, and had invested the better part of his years in leading the Concord Monitor to local honors and national recognition, including a Pulitzer Prize in 2008.
If the bluster of early Republican presidential primary contenders is a barometer, there’s weather ahead. If you want to sharpen your news chops ahead of the storm, the Nackey S. Loeb School of Communications has a lineup of classes, hands-on workshops and events that are free and open to all.
Lawmakers thought it wise in 1967 to create a lifetime pension for the widows and widowers of heroes slain in the line of duty. Surely they considered it an act of generosity only commensurate with the sacrifice, and that it was only right. We take care of our own in New Hampshire.
Companies with executives who step into a Clydesdale-size pasture patty like Budweiser should not be cancelled, says Vivek Ramaswamy, the upstart Republican presidential primary candidate and “Woke, Inc” author. They should heal themselves.