After years of legal wrangling, an end to New Hampshire’s use of hospital emergency rooms to care for psychiatric patients has appeared on the horizon. Or so it seems.

Last Wednesday, U.S. District Court Judge Landya McCafferty rightly set a 12-month deadline to stop the absurd practice of using community hospital ERs as de facto waiting rooms for the New Hampshire State Hospital in Concord. Then on Friday, the state Department of Health and Human Services announced “Mission Zero”, its plan to eliminate ER boarding by 2025, making zero reference to McCafferty’s order or deadline.

Sunday, May 14, 2023

Pot shots: NH is in their sights

To believe proponents of recreational marijuana, attitudes have changed, all our neighbors are doing it, and what better way to empty our jails and grow budgets than reframe drug abuse as a needed tax stream.

Flags for moms: NH native played a role

Anna Jarvis created Mother’s Day and later in life came to resent the shopping holiday it grew into. We’re sure a few moms in a vexing moment or two have felt the same about their creations.

Sunday, May 07, 2023

CNN and Trump: On with the show

We don’t fault Saint Anselm College for agreeing to provide a forum for CNN and Donald Trump this coming Wednesday evening. We just hope that CNN, which loved Trump before it despised him, will do a better job of journalism this time.

Sunday, April 30, 2023

Pride's mark: Fla. son did NH proud

Condolences came swiftly and from afar last week as word of Mike Pride’s death soaked in. He was 76, and had invested the better part of his years in leading the Concord Monitor to local honors and national recognition, including a Pulitzer Prize in 2008.

New in news: Loeb School's lineup

If the bluster of early Republican presidential primary contenders is a barometer, there’s weather ahead. If you want to sharpen your news chops ahead of the storm, the Nackey S. Loeb School of Communications has a lineup of classes, hands-on workshops and events that are free and open to all.

Sunday, April 23, 2023

Pension bump: Pump brakes on HB 250

Lawmakers thought it wise in 1967 to create a lifetime pension for the widows and widowers of heroes slain in the line of duty. Surely they considered it an act of generosity only commensurate with the sacrifice, and that it was only right. We take care of our own in New Hampshire.

Bud fight: Ramaswamy has a point

Companies with executives who step into a Clydesdale-size pasture patty like Budweiser should not be cancelled, says Vivek Ramaswamy, the upstart Republican presidential primary candidate and “Woke, Inc” author. They should heal themselves.