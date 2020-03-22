The reality as well as the projections for the immediate future of the COVID-19 pandemic make it clear that returning to business as usual in New Hampshire and the nation is not right around the corner. But getting to that corner is vital.
As the Wall Street Journal noted last week, if the situation doesn’t change soon, the “human cost of job losses and bankruptcies will exceed what most Americans imagine.”
The Journal argued that federal and state officials should “start adjusting their anti-virus strategy now to avoid an economic recession that will dwarf the harm from 2008-2009.”
First things first, however. Everyone, each of us, must do our part to help “flatten the curve” of the virus spread so that our medical system will not be overwhelmed by the rapidity of virus spread. That is already beginning to happen in places such as New York City.
Even here in New Hampshire the lack of medical supplies to fight the virus is disturbing as hospitals plead with businesses to share surgical masks, etc. The federal government’s assurances that everything is here or on the way ring hollow.
The Journal warned of a “tsunami of economic destruction that will cause tens of millions to lose their jobs as commerce and production simply cease.” It called for a “pandemic strategy that is more economically and socially sustainable than the current national lockdown.”
We agree that government and business must be planning on a return to normalcy as soon as possible. But that is going to take all of us Granite Staters, not just our state and congressional representatives, doing what we can to meet and beat a mortal enemy.
We are, indeed, all in this together.