One New Hampshire primary that no one has ever complained of being late in the game is the presidential one. It was nice to see several prominent Democratic elder statesmen turning out this week with a letter calling out their even older friend, Joe Biden, about his plans to move the Granite State to the back of his bus.
But unless it’s marked “classified” and nailed to his garage door, the President may not see it. And it remains uncertain that Biden will run again in 2024. His attack on New Hampshire may be a clue.
As his old friends here noted, New Hampshire’s four electoral votes can be crucial in a close general election. Voters here may not take kindly to the man who tried to destroy our first-in-the-nation primary.
By insisting that South Carolina lead off his party’s primaries, Biden may merely be paying off his debt to Black voters in general and in particular to that state’s congressman who helped revive him after Biden lost New Hampshire’s primary in 2020. Even if he does run again, Biden knows that New Hampshire primary voters have a habit of humbling the mighty, including incumbent presidents. Citing his new party rules, Biden would at least have an excuse for skipping New Hampshire.
Either way, Biden has done no favors for New Hampshire Democrats.
