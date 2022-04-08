April 9th is the 80th anniversary of the largest surrender of U.S. troops in history at Bataan in 1942. During the death march that followed, unknowable thousands perished among the estimated 75,000 American and Filipino servicemen taken prisoner by the Japanese.
By the time Hillsborough, N.H., resident Hubert B. Gater’s unit arrived at their first POW camp — Camp O’Donnell — four out of five had perished, dying one by one along the way from wounds, disease and malnutrition.
“Besides being tired, many were in the last stage of malaria,” on arrival. “Just to be left alone in the grass or dirt to rest, sleep or to die, to have at least one close friend, a buddy, to hold you in his arms and comfort you as you died, was enough. The few that still had faith and courage would have lost it if they could have foreseen the future,” Gater described in his 1972 Union Leader account.
During the night, Japanese guards had a game for their captives. “They would run in and act like they were going to bayonet a sick or wounded man, usually lying down. If the man had the energy to jump up to defend himself — he got the bayonet; not to kill, just to torture. Good clean fun,” Gater wrote.
Camp O’Donnell became one big graveyard, much like what’s been seen out of Bucha, Ukraine, this week, where basement murder dungeons and mass graves have been uncovered where the Russian army encamped. The contrast seen in the treatment of prisoners in this war is stark and hasn’t been lost on Russian grunts surrendering en masse. Surely those with human hearts prefer to be POWs than serve another hour in Vladimir Putin’s bloody army.
