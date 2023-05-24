We live in a glib, overly aggressive, overly shallow, narcissistic, neurotic society if we’re to believe our phones or some of our politicians. “Doomscrolling” is freshly minted jargon we don’t doubt will wheedle its way into American dictionaries soon.
But every pole has its anti-pole (or should), so yin to that yang we advocate “hopescrolling.” Try it and you are sure to find some heroes.
Heroes like North Woodstock’s Christine Shaw, a teacher (and EMT) who came to the aid of Pittsburg’s Marc Provencher who crashed the Harley he was riding on I-93. Or Jay Pichardo of Nashua, who didn’t drive by a house fire, but stopped and ran in, kicking down doors to save an elderly woman within.
When Exeter’s Jeff Neil saw an armed and out-of-control passenger attacking a flight attendant and trying to open the door, what do you suppose he did? Jeff took off his seatbelt, set his laptop aside and made a difference.
Heroes inspire us as role models, manifest our noblest human values, stir our emotions and unite us in admiration. They make humans feel good about being human, something that the technologies that empower us too often fumble.
Shaw, Pichardo, Neil and other New Hampshire Hero Awards winners will be honored Wednesday at 3 p.m. in front of the State House in Concord.
The event is open to the public and we hope to see you there.
To believe proponents of recreational marijuana, attitudes have changed, all our neighbors are doing it, and what better way to empty our jails and grow budgets than reframe drug abuse as a needed tax stream.
We don’t fault Saint Anselm College for agreeing to provide a forum for CNN and Donald Trump this coming Wednesday evening. We just hope that CNN, which loved Trump before it despised him, will do a better job of journalism this time.
Condolences came swiftly and from afar last week as word of Mike Pride’s death soaked in. He was 76, and had invested the better part of his years in leading the Concord Monitor to local honors and national recognition, including a Pulitzer Prize in 2008.
If the bluster of early Republican presidential primary contenders is a barometer, there’s weather ahead. If you want to sharpen your news chops ahead of the storm, the Nackey S. Loeb School of Communications has a lineup of classes, hands-on workshops and events that are free and open to all.
Lawmakers thought it wise in 1967 to create a lifetime pension for the widows and widowers of heroes slain in the line of duty. Surely they considered it an act of generosity only commensurate with the sacrifice, and that it was only right. We take care of our own in New Hampshire.
Companies with executives who step into a Clydesdale-size pasture patty like Budweiser should not be cancelled, says Vivek Ramaswamy, the upstart Republican presidential primary candidate and “Woke, Inc” author. They should heal themselves.
House Majority Leader Jason Osborne makes a case in today’s op-ed for why ending pot prohibition should be cool by conservatives, but he left something out: It stinks! Literally, if you aren’t vaping or gumming or whatnot, but it’s the figurative skunk in the room we’d most like to disinvite.