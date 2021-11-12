It’s too bad that noted jailbird Jerry DeLemus’s parole didn’t happen a little sooner. He is the kind of guy who would have relished that Jan. 6 open house at the U.S. Capitol.
As it is, he is a free bird now, returned to Rochester after a five-year, all-inclusive stay at Club Fed, and basking in the un-maskable embrace of Granite State “patriots” and other “stop the steal” sadsacks.
The 603 Alliance even suggested placing welcome home signs in advance of his return and promoted a motorcade Tuesday to escort DeLemus from prison in Devens, Mass.
How did DeLemus earn such adulation and a lengthy prison sentence? The erstwhile Rochester-plumber-turned-minuteman went west in the spring of 2014 to join cattle hustler Cliven Bundy at his Nevada ranch, where the federal Bureau of Land Management was trying to collect fees for hundreds of head of Bundy cattle that were grazing on public land.
Here in New Hampshire, it will cost you a fiver for a permit to cut a Christmas tree in the White Mountain National Forest. In Nevada, ranchers pay to let their cows chew the cud on public property.
Them’s the rules, like it or not. Bundy didn’t like it. He bucked the feds, drew a crowd and cameras, and then came Jerry. It ended up costing him nearly six years of confinement. It was one of the longest sentences we’re aware of connected to the Bundy standoff.
Top New Hampshire Trump supporters lobbied the former president for a pardon for their pal but were disappointed, as often happens with Trump. But things could still change. Perhaps Trump will give Jerry his endorsement for a U.S. Senate seat.
When it comes to election districts, we always thought Portsmouth, Durham, Lee and Madbury should be lumped in with the Isles of Shoals and not be permitted to vote on anything but municipal matters like parking, Festivus, and wild sea flowers. But perhaps the new congressional redistricting…
Republicans hold no monopoly on delusional politics of late. Democrats nationally seem convinced that their off-year election loss in Virginia was due to their delay in passing Uncle Joe Biden’s Build Back Bigger (BBB) plan.
It seems that no one involved with the great Bedford Ballot Bumble covered themselves with glory in the matter. That includes the state Attorney General and Secretary of State offices as well as Bedford officials.
If you are a Boston Red Sox fan, you are likely mourning the death over the weekend of baseball broadcaster Jerry Remy. Much has been said and written in the last few days about the man who so many people “knew” even if they never met him.
A man has died after a bull-running incident in Spain. A survey there last year found that 46.7 percent of Spaniards favored banning bullfighting. No word on how people feel about the bull-running and no indication of what the bulls might favor.
Manchester Superintendent of Schools John Goldhardt needs, at the very least, a nap and a timeout. His temper tantrum response last week to a teacher’s complaint about copy machines was so over the top as to make us wonder what else may be going on here.