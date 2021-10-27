Decades of not teaching civics to explain how our governments operate and why we have divided power between states and the federal government and then at each level into three branches is taking its toll on our democracy.
A new poll from the University of Virginia’s Center for Politics of 2,000 voters revealed that 45% of Trump and 45% of Biden partisans say “America would be better off if the President could take needed actions without being constrained by the Congress or the courts.” There’s a word for a strong leader whose word is law: dictator.
Substantial numbers of Americans in each camp are even willing to break up the country. Forty-one percent of Biden voters and 52% of Trump voters say the “situation in America is such” that they would favor Blue or Red states “seceding from the union to form their own country.”
One observer pointed out that “this is not a case where one side holds problematic views while the other does not. Democrats and Republicans harbor hatred for members of the opposing party in nearly equal measures, and both view anti-democratic practices with nearly equal regard.”
Tragically, more than 80% of Biden and Trump voters agree that elected officials of the other party “present a clear and present danger to American democracy.”
With almost half the voters wanting a dictator, how long will we last? Are we ready to dial back the drama or repeat the Civil War?
Mayor Joyce Craig and some of her aldermanic supporters seem to be of two minds regarding the new property revaluation, which has seen home values skyrocket, with citizens bracing for bigger tax bills.
Here is something good that COVID-19 accomplished in New Hampshire. It has allowed citizens from Coos to the sea to be able to attend some legislative hearings without having to drive to Concord. We hope that isn’t lost when the pandemic recedes.
A further helping of technology is on display on the streets of Manchester these days. We saw it but didn’t bump into it the other day on a quiet residential street. Even had we been careless with our driving, the delivery robot is smart enough to avoid such mishaps. The legislature should s…
The state purchase of the private Hampstead Hospital appears to be a sensible move. The continuing crisis in mental health has resulted in a chronic inability of the state to meet the demand for treatment beds, both for children and adults.