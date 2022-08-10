It is good to see at least a few prominent Democrats speaking out against their party’s current interfering in Republican primary races on behalf of the very candidates they deplore — the disciples of Donald Trump and his phony 2020 election steal strategy. The tactic is worthy of Trump himself.
Various Democratic Party committees apparently believe this move, which includes spending millions of dollars in GOP primaries, will produce pro-Trump nominees that the Democrats assume voters will reject in the November general election.
Perhaps. But it is “risky and unethical” in the words of 35 Democrats who signed on to a statement released by the bipartisan Issueone.org group. (The statement follows this editorial.)
New Hampshire’s own Dick Swett, a former congressman and ambassador, was among the signers. Good for him as the only Democrat in New England to sign. Others from around the country included former senators, governors, and representatives.
The Trump tactic proved “successful” in Pennsylvania and in Michigan, where Republican U.S. Rep. Peter Meijer, targeted for his vote to impeach Trump, was defeated.
Will something similar happen in the New Hampshire primary this September? Democrats here and in Washington would like very much for candidate Donald Bolduc to be U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan’s opponent in November. If they can tip the scales in his favor, they may try.
Judging from an appearance with other congressional candidates at a New Hampshire Journal forum this week, Robert Burns doesn’t seem to understand or care that one can endorse Trump administration policies without playing the bully as Donald Trump does.
It has dawned on Democratic Party bosses that the “best way to move forward” on the matter of killing New Hampshire’s first-in-the-nation primary is to delay the execution until after this fall’s mid-term elections.
A $500 check drawn on the account of the Gunstock Area Commission was made out to the “Friends of Chris Sununu” in 2020. Gov. Sununu’s campaign manager says there is nothing to see here. Such a contribution is not prohibited, he says.
All military veterans are owed our thanks for their service. Whether they deployed overseas or stateside or served through the Reserve or the National Guard, they were and are part of the fabric of our national defense.
The fracas over the Gunstock Ski Area and Resort, which is owned by Belknap County, may have at least one positive benefit. County residents may start paying closer attention to whom they vote for, if they vote at all.
A memorial service for Dick Hamilton was, fittingly, scheduled for Friday morning in Franconia Notch, in which the Old Man of the Mountain presided for centuries from his lofty perch up on Cannon Mountain. But the question is, was the service to be held in Profile Plaza or Profiler Plaza?