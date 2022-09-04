One of our colleagues was murdered seven years ago. It is not easy to write that sentence. The memory of Denise Robert remains warm and strong in the hearts of her co-workers, clients, and friends in the Greater Manchester community.
Denise’s last job for us was as an advertising representative, focusing on our Neighborhood News products. She was persistent and passionate about her work and proud of her affiliation with Union Leader Corp.
She was the oldest of 12 children, which may have been the reason for her caring nature.
She liked to go for evening walks in her old North End Manchester neighborhood and it was on one such that she was murdered in cold blood by someone who had apparently stalked her and then escaped in a motor vehicle.
The Attorney General’s office says this is not a “cold case” but a continuing and active investigation. We would like to think so but August 30, 2015, seems a long way from today. A reward for information remains in place and the tip line — 1-800-525-5555 — remains open.
It is little wonder that the Libertarian Party in New Hampshire and elsewhere has fallen to such low places in recent times. Where it once mounted a serious political effort and gained ballot status for a gubernatorial candidate, it is now a mere asterisk or the “who?” uttered by puzzled vot…
If it truly wishes to gain supporters or at least not provide offense to so many, the New Hampshire Libertarian Party might want to try a bit more subtle approach, such as that of a group called Citizens for Sanity.
New Hampshire ought to review and rethink what role it should play on Mount Washington and what entity should oversee it. The Northeast’s highest peak is an invaluable part of our state in many respects. Its breathtaking beauty and spectacular vistas are unmatched even as its extreme environ…
We had to re-read the quote to make sure we had it right. A Manchester Black Lives Matter leader said that Chief of Police Allen Aldenberg “is a White man; he should have no say over whether or not” something is racist.
President Joe Biden’s “forgiving” of certain student loan debt is wrong on many levels, including what this will cost the taxpayer and how unfair this is to people who either have paid off their debt or worked long hours to avoid borrowing at all.
The name Norm Major may not mean much to many Granite Staters but it has meant a lot to the effectiveness of New Hampshire government. It also is reflective of the time and devotion of many of the men and women who serve in our outsized legislature for $100 a year.
Far be it from us to fault a politician or talking head merely for jumping to the wrong conclusion or confusing names or titles. A rookie reporter here once covered a City Hall committee meeting where a city official sat in an alderman’s regular seat, nameplate shining. The resulting story q…