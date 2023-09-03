Empathy gets a lot of upsell these days. Our empathy is the subject of influencers, pundits and politicians. We should empathize with Ukraine, surely, and the unhoused. There’s empathy for the hungry, the poor and the environment. When you have empathy, you know it.
It’s been just over eight years now since our beloved colleague, and all-around classy grande dame, Denise Robert was shot in the head on Ray Street, during her ritual Sunday evening stroll of her old North End neighborhood. She was murdered in cold blood by someone who apparently stalked her and then fled in a vehicle. That’s all we know. That’s all her family has been told.
“She and I worked at the Union Leader newspaper as retail salespeople. We sat across from one another. Frankly, I was not in the same category as Denise and her tenacious, indefatigable way she went about selling ad space in the UL as well as our suburban papers. No one could match her joyous intensity. All this energy came from a tiny 62-year-old, 5’2” powerhouse, who could not have weighed more than 100 pounds.”
The Attorney General’s office investigation is continuing, we’re told. A substantial reward for information remains in place. Contact the Manchester Crimeline at 603-624-4040 or New Hampshire State Police at 800-525-5555.
Last week’s Fox TV presidential debate was hardly that, with candidates shouting over each other, the moderators unable to control them, and an audience that seemed more like a paid Donald Trump rooting section.
Survey says, New Hampshire is the only state in the country where the typical wage is higher than the minimum people say they need to be happy. We like the compliment but we’ll take it with a grain of salt.
A doff of the cap to developer Joe Faro in pitching the prospect of a Whole Foods at his mega Tuscan Village to encourage Salem planners to allow another 300 apartments there. It’s a powerful card to play given the odd appeal of the high-end, Amazon-owned grocer.