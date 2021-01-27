If anyone currently in Heaven is even thinking of taking advantage of the little old lady on the next cloud over, please know that retired Portsmouth police detective John Connors is now on duty.

Connors, who died last week, knew his duty and he did it, even at the cost of his relationship with the department he had proudly served for 42 years. He remained an auxiliary officer in retirement and when he saw what was going on across the street from where he lived, he knew he had to speak.

He quietly notified the police brass and police commissioners that a much younger cop had been spending considerable on-duty time with Connors’ wealthy, elderly neighbor She informed Connors that she was in love with the officer (some 60 years her junior) and that she was going to leave the man her sizable estate. Connors suspected something was amiss. He had a hunch that the 93-year-old woman was not in the best mental health and was being manipulated.

The police, however, wouldn’t listen to their veteran detective. Instead, when he brought his concerns to the Portsmouth Herald, the police filed an action against him for violating department policy about speaking with the news media.

In the end, however, the elderly woman’s $2 million-plus bequest to her young “friend” was blocked by the probate court, that cop was fired, and the city settled a lawsuit brought by Connors.

The Nackey S. Loeb School of Communications honored Detective Connors in 2015 with its First Amendment Award for his willingness to speak out publicly even after his own department had suggested he should mind his own business.

Connors’ family suggests donations in his memory may be made to the school, which offers free classes in First Amendment law, among others, at 749 East Industrial Park Drive, Manchester, NH, 03109.

Sunday, January 24, 2021
Editorials

Teacher unions fume: They don't like COVID-19 facts

Gov. Chris Sununu called out teacher unions last week for politicizing the COVID-19 pandemic and they didn’t like it one little bit. He happens to be correct that the great majority of New Hampshire’s public schools can be and ought to be open for in-classroom learning. Parents and school bo…

Friday, January 22, 2021
Editorials

Shun this 'pathway': NH doesn't need more govt.

Once upon a time, not that long ago, New Hampshire had a core of strong specialty schools for those interested in learning a trade or craft as opposed to a bachelor’s degree. The vocational and technical colleges were born out of the post-war (that was World War II) need to match returning G…

Wednesday, January 20, 2021
Editorials

Speaker Packard's challenge: A lesson from Teddy Roosevelt

  • Updated

The exact quote and circumstances have been beclouded by the years, but it is generally accepted that President Theodore Roosevelt, frustrated with the antics of his eldest daughter, once observed: “I can either run the country or I can attend to Alice, but I cannot possibly do both.”

Tuesday, January 19, 2021
Editorials

Slow flu: A bit of good news

It was nice to read in the most recent New Hampshire Sunday News that flu cases in 2020 have dropped to almost nothing. Doctors are pointing to the COVID-19 precautions of wearing masks, avoiding large gatherings and frequent handwashing as the reason for the lack of influenza cases.

Editorials

Assaulting your right to know

New Hampshire police have a very difficult and often dangerous job keeping the citizens of our great state protected. We support them in their mission.

Sunday, January 17, 2021
Editorials

Get back to school: Excuses are wearing thin

Asked at his press conference last Thursday why teachers aren’t getting first priority for vaccinations, Gov. Chris Sununu noted that teachers deal with the age group least susceptible to the ravages of COVID-19. He also said that if a teacher is age 65 or over, or has serious health conditi…

Friday, January 15, 2021
Editorials

A pox on both houses: Our senators’ vaccinations

Sorry, but we don’t buy the New Hampshire GOP’s “cutting the line” complaint against our two U.S. senators for getting vaccinated last week anymore than we buy the Democrat response that the Republicans had “crossed the line” by “viciously attacking female members of Congress.”

Editorials

Orwell on the highway: About those message boards

The state’s electronic message boards along our highways can be helpful in emergencies and when traffic backups warn that a different route might be in order. When not used for traffic information, however, things can get confusing.

Wednesday, January 13, 2021