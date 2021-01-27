If anyone currently in Heaven is even thinking of taking advantage of the little old lady on the next cloud over, please know that retired Portsmouth police detective John Connors is now on duty.
Connors, who died last week, knew his duty and he did it, even at the cost of his relationship with the department he had proudly served for 42 years. He remained an auxiliary officer in retirement and when he saw what was going on across the street from where he lived, he knew he had to speak.
He quietly notified the police brass and police commissioners that a much younger cop had been spending considerable on-duty time with Connors’ wealthy, elderly neighbor She informed Connors that she was in love with the officer (some 60 years her junior) and that she was going to leave the man her sizable estate. Connors suspected something was amiss. He had a hunch that the 93-year-old woman was not in the best mental health and was being manipulated.
The police, however, wouldn’t listen to their veteran detective. Instead, when he brought his concerns to the Portsmouth Herald, the police filed an action against him for violating department policy about speaking with the news media.
In the end, however, the elderly woman’s $2 million-plus bequest to her young “friend” was blocked by the probate court, that cop was fired, and the city settled a lawsuit brought by Connors.
The Nackey S. Loeb School of Communications honored Detective Connors in 2015 with its First Amendment Award for his willingness to speak out publicly even after his own department had suggested he should mind his own business.
Connors’ family suggests donations in his memory may be made to the school, which offers free classes in First Amendment law, among others, at 749 East Industrial Park Drive, Manchester, NH, 03109.