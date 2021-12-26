Dick Flynn, who died last week at the age of 94, helped oversee New Hampshire law enforcement and safety during a time of great change and growth. He did so ably and tirelessly and we owe him and his family a great deal of thanks.
Flynn was Dover’s police chief before taking on the state role of Commissioner of Safety. He could be rough around the edges. Who would not be so, in a job with so many external and internal stresses?
He could also be smooth, and was as savvy or savvier than some of the hundreds of politicians with whom he had to deal on issues as impactful as massive Seabrook nuclear demonstrations or as petty as a four-digit license plate.
Flynn dealt deftly with governors of both political parties (nine administrations over 35 years). Unlike one of his long-ago predecessors who would change his own political registration depending on who had won the last election, Flynn maintained and was proud of his Republican Party status.
Flynn didn’t keep New Hampshire a clean, low-crime state all by himself. But he set a very good standard. Our condolences to his family and wide circle of friends.
The New Hampshire Liquor Commission has done an excellent job of marketing and administration in recent years. That includes finding new locales for stores while shutting down those that cost a lot in rent but bring in little business.