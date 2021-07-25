It was sad to read the Union Leader obituary last Friday. Santa Claus has died.
He went by the alias of “Richard G. Marshall” and was known by that name in his hometown of Hooksett, as a civil engineer for the state, as a member of the Southern N.H. Planning Commission, and as a longtime member of the Hooksett Planning Board.
But to generations of parents and their excited kids, the man with the full white beard and twinkling eyes (really, they twinkled) was Santa, to be found night after dark December night in his workshop, where he took time out of working on his worldwide gift list to sit with each visiting child to make a little wooden toy that they could take home.
That was pretty cool stuff for the kids, as it was for their parents. And it was clear it made Santa happy as well. He kept it up year after year. He was a founding member of the New England Santa Society, which only made sense. After all, what’s a Santa Society without Santa?
Santa, the obit said, was 81. We know he was really much older, and younger, than that. We also know he is not really gone. We will see him and think of him the next time we see a little boy or girl waiting their turn to tell Santa what they want for Christmas.
The obit said donations could be made in his memory to the Union Leader Santa Fund. We expect we will see more than a few in the name of “Richard G. Marshall” later this year.
Who says New Hampshire politicians aren’t bipartisan? Republican Gov. Chris Sununu appears united with our all-Democrat congressional delegation in opposing an extension of a travel ban on Canadian tourists.
Some readers responded to this week’s Sunday News package on road rudeness, speeding, and law enforcement by suggesting that the police go find something better to do. We don’t think there can be much better work than protecting public safety, and that includes on our highways and byways. We…
Manchester Mayoral candidate Rich Girard and fellow conservative Victoria Sullivan will likely be duking it out to see who ends up challenging incumbent Joyce Craig. But political surprises do happen and if Craig maintains the posture she showed last week, perhaps she will be the also-ran th…
News came last week of the departure of two very valuable contributors to New Hampshire, one at the state level and one in Manchester. While we wish Jim Roche and Keith Hirschmann the very best, the state and city will feel their loss.
U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas is among the politicians touting expensive passenger trains to Boston as another way to spend public dollars in the latest “infrastructure” plan. It is hard to keep track of how many spending bills he has signed onto. This one is for $760 billion.
No offense to John Paul Jones and those who keep his memory alive but a headline on our photo spread celebrating his 274th birthday last Sunday cannot go without at least a word or two on behalf of another sailor who can also lay claim to being the “Father of the U.S. Navy.”
At first we misheard the news report. We thought science had eradicated the gypsy moth caterpillar. No more unsightly tents on New Hampshire trees and shrubs, built during the insect’s periodic visits. Yippee!