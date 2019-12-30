Did you hear the one about the people getting sick after a restaurant party and it got covered up because the owners are politically connected?
Well, that story was all over social media last week so it must be true, right? Actually, no. In fact, there is no evidence that the Puritan Backroom in Manchester went unidentified for weeks after a Nov. 24 event because U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas is one of its owners.
In fact state and local health officials say they have found no evidence that the restaurant was the source of the norovirus that struck 18 party guests within days of the event in one of its function rooms.
What is evident is that those health officials need to rethink their own policies of not sharing information with the public. Philip Alexakos of the city’s public health office said such information is announced only if there is an ongoing danger.
But ongoing danger to whom? And from where? When 18 out of 46 people at the same event come down with a nasty virus, who is to define the danger?
The city and state decided not to tell the public, but the state reported it to the Centers for Disease Control’s “national outbreak reporting system.”
When public policy is to keep such information from the public, it naturally leads to the kind of disinformation that spread like wildfire in this case last week.
Give the people the facts and, yes, some may still ignore them and go with the juicy rumor. But hide the facts and you can pretty much guarantee the rumors will be bigger and more powerful than would otherwise be the case.