A suggestion from the New Hampshire Lodging and Restaurant Association regarding contact tracing has some people ready to throw hot soup at the association and/or the governor. Our advice to them, in the immortal words of the drill sergeant in the “Stripes” movie: Lighten up, Francis.

The restaurant group asked a state pandemic task force to require that restaurants get contact information (a name, phone number and address) from individuals or groups who dine in their establishments. Gov. Chris Sununu saw sense in that and, under his emergency powers, so ordered it, effective yesterday (Saturday, Oct. 31). The information is to be retained for at least three weeks and is to be used only for the limited purpose of notifying diners who may have come in close contact with a waiter or someone else who subsequently tested positive for COVID-19.

Cries of “Big Brother” and invasion of privacy immediately ensued from some quarters. Apparently letting a restaurant and the government know who you are and where you live and whether you had fries or coleslaw is just another step down the slippery slope to — what, exactly? Didn’t the advent of credit cards sort of set us on that course already?

Yes, this is a further burden on restaurants already hit hard by the pandemic. But we believe it was done in enlightened self-interest. If they can speed the process of notification of those exposed to a positive case, so much the better for minimizing any disruption of their business. If this contact tracing helps contain the virus, that will help the restaurants and the general public.

As for those who see this as an intolerable infringement on their privacy, we suggest they dine at home.

