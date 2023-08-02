Those who study the UFO phenomenon might want to autopsy last week’s hearing on Capitol Hill because there was something alien about it. Here we had a congressional panel — loads of big personalities and big mouths — with the world for a stage, yet nobody played the fool.
When they leaned into the mic we didn’t hear political rhetoric disguised as questions (Jeopardy’s bizarro doppelganger). Instead, we got well-behaved representatives asking good questions and demonstrating a willingness to listen and understand. And to think all it took was the threat of alien invasion.
Sitting before them were a trio of star witnesses for “the phenomenon”: David Grusch, a former Air Force intelligence officer, and Navy pilots Ryan Graves and David Fravor, the retired U.S. Navy commander and F-18 pilot now living in Windham.
Both Graves, who runs a group encouraging pilots to report UAPs, and Fravor testified about sightings of UAPs while they were serving in the military and the ongoing navigation hazard that they pose to pilots and air crews. The craft, if that’s what they are, appeared intelligently controlled, exhibited dynamic behavior that defies our understanding of physics, and seemed to be probing our military capabilities.
Yet the amazing tales of Graves and Fravor were upstaged by David Grusch’s testimony. Not only have our pilots been dodging UAPs, craft have been recovered along with their occupants. The juicier insights Grusch invited credentialed delegates to hear in the confines of a SCIF (think Get Smart’s Cone of Silence).
We want to believe. Not so much in aliens but in a government that takes governing as seriously as it takes elections. A UFO hearing was an unexpected place to find it.
