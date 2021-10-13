The Nashua board was about to hold a special meeting last Tuesday night to take up the touchy issue of a mandatory masking rule in city schools. It was doing so in response to a petition signed by 65 citizens who want masking to be optional. Only a few citizens showed up in person for the meeting. No doubt others watched from home.
They watched as Heather Raymond, board chair, told those in attendance that they needed to mask up if they wished to stay. That request was met with jeers, screaming and name-calling by the rabble, these tools appearing to make up the new go-to strategy of those who don’t get their way.
Unfortunately, they got their own way in Nashua, just as they had at St. Anselm College the week before when people with loud voices and ominous “I know where you live” chants successfully intimidated the governor and council into canceling its meeting, which was also to address COVID-related issues.
Neither meeting should have been canceled. There were 50 or more police and security officers at the council session, fully capable of restoring law and order. In Nashua, there were two uniformed officers who could have easily dragged out the troublemakers. But the cops don’t make these calls. That’s up to the governing authorities. And the latter disgraced themselves in both instances.
Nashua’s Raymond said she was “really disappointed that people couldn’t follow the rules so we could get to our business. It’s not a nice way for our community to behave.”
But it is Nashuans who should be disappointed in Raymond. It is a false narrative that holds that local boards can no longer do their jobs because of those who threaten mayhem in challenging public health policies. They can do their jobs. They need only the gumption to do so.
