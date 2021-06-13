In an opinion piece for this weekend’s Sunday News, state Commissioner of Education Frank Edelblut makes the case for the passage of legislation regarding what should and shouldn’t be taught in our schools relative to race and discrimination. We recommend his piece to readers. We urge legislators to adopt the proposal.
The language, as amended by the state Senate, would not ban discussion of racially-charged topics and U.S. history, as critics claim. It would, as Edelblut writes, help ensure “that our students learn about the evils of racism without teaching them to be racists.”
The latter is a reference to “Critical Race Theory” that distorts America’s history in order to further its proponents’ goals to junk equality of opportunity and replace it with an “equity” system in which they would decide, based on race, past prejudice, and their own politics, who is deserving of favored treatment. This is the very definition of discrimination.
Edelblut notes that one of CRT’s main proponents acknowledges this, saying that the only remedy for past discrimination is more discrimination.
That’s not what our schools should be espousing. “Our education system aspires to teach students about socialism, not to be socialists, and about communism, not to be Communists.”
The state proposal is entitled the Right to Freedom From Discrimination. It would see that our children are taught about racism, but not that they are racists or that a new form of racism ought to be applied.
It is unfortunate that such legislation is necessary but these are the times in which we find ourselves. Government agencies are already lecturing (or hectoring) employees about their “White male culture.” Some public schools require students to rank themselves according to their “power and privilege.”
The original House bill (544) was not worded well, making it easy for some businesses and school boards to knee-jerk themselves into apoplexy and claim that teachers would be prevented from saying ANYTHING negative about the past. That is not what is intended and it is not what the revised bill would do, although it will still cause some liberals to pitch a fit. It needs to be adopted.