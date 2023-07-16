Roads have been washed away, property damaged and hundreds displaced in New Hampshire due to flooding fueled by torrential rain. Were it not for New Hampshire’s many dams, we expect it might have been much worse.
Across the swollen Connecticut River in Vermont we saw just how bad it can get, images of entire downtowns under water and mud. New Hampshire saw similar scenes in 1927, 1936 and 1938.
It follows that it is no coincidence that the average age of New Hampshire’s 664 dams — compared with 371 in Vermont — is 97 years old, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. The November 1927 flood is still the flood of record on the Connecticut River at West Lebanon.
“The crest there was 35 feet, 17 feet above flood stage. Water covered the second stories of buildings along Main Street,” according to the National Weather Service.
Only 15% of our dams are built to produce power. Others control flooding and create recreational opportunities, such as Jericho Lake in Berlin, which anchors a growing ATV and outdoors industry in the North Country.
Dams moderate the flow of rivers during periods of heavy rainfall or snowmelt by retaining water in reservoirs and releasing it over time. Dams reduce the peak flow downstream, reducing the threat to homes and businesses.
Yet some reject dams as environmental blight. Dismantle them and let the water flow free again, they say. But few good deeds go unpunished.
In Goffstown, where Don Smith has raised two kids kayaking the Piscataquog, one century-old dam may well be on the way out.
“We bought the place because we liked the water,” Smith told reporter Michael Cousineau recently. “Turning it into a trickle creek is going to be infested with black flies for the neighbors.”
But the feds say the Hadley Falls Dam there must resume generating power or surrender its license, which would endanger its future. But the state-owned dam has deteriorated too far for repair and will cost millions to replace.
One only needs to recall the fatal 1996 failure of the privately-owned Meadow Pond Dam in Alton to know the hazard. A poorly maintained dam can have tremendous destructive potential.
We’d rather see New Hampshire dams repaired or replaced than demolished. The climate volatility the left sells hard hardly makes us want to lose what little control we have over this torrential force of nature.
