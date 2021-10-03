There are no two ways about it, Red Sox Nation. The COVID Collapse of our team has all the signs of a higher power’s involvement.
That buildup of our hopes with all the winning before the All-Star break? It was preordained.
The “piece of cake” season-ending losses at the hands of the worst team in the world? That doesn’t happen by accident, any more than does the use of sight-impaired umpires whose strike zone for Red Sox batters is roughly the dimensions of an EZ Pass lane.
What makes this all the more painful is that while the Creator is more than happy to weigh in against the Sox, He won’t pick sides between the Patriots and Tom Brady. He is all-powerful, but He ain’t crazy.
A lot of Nashuans may be forgiven for assuming that the irreplaceable and irrepressible Ed Lecius had long since been named the Gate City’s Citizen of the Year. Turns out, he had not, but that changes on Wednesday, Nov. 10, as he is duly honored by the Greater Nashua Chamber of Commerce.
Just what is going on with the pursuit of justice in Hillsborough County courts? How is it that a disgraced judge could be allowed to accept a misdemeanor (rather than felony) conviction without entering a plea? Is the court system OK with this?
Manchester voters have more to concern them than choosing a mayor and other officials this November. Also on the ballot is a city charter question, which a judge concedes would be a substantial change to the school district. It would allow the mayor and aldermen to skip any responsibility fo…
Proponents of changes to the Manchester city charter might wish to explain how well the change to “nonpartisan” elections has worked out. City and state Democratic offices were crowing about Mayor Joyce Craig‘s “Democratic victory’’ against two Republican candidates on Tuesday. The state Dem…
Perhaps the public should report the Biden administration for child abuse. The filthy and unhealthy conditions in which illegal immigrant children, and adults, have been living under a bridge in Texas have been known to all.
It stands to reason that people in professions that deal with children are much more likely to notice, and take action, when child abuse or neglect is suspected. It is one reason why complaints of this sort to welfare agencies were down noticeably when many schools reverted to remote learnin…