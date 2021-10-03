Clearly, God is now a Yankee fan.

There are no two ways about it, Red Sox Nation. The COVID Collapse of our team has all the signs of a higher power’s involvement.

That buildup of our hopes with all the winning before the All-Star break? It was preordained.

The “piece of cake” season-ending losses at the hands of the worst team in the world? That doesn’t happen by accident, any more than does the use of sight-impaired umpires whose strike zone for Red Sox batters is roughly the dimensions of an EZ Pass lane.

What makes this all the more painful is that while the Creator is more than happy to weigh in against the Sox, He won’t pick sides between the Patriots and Tom Brady. He is all-powerful, but He ain’t crazy.

Friday, October 01, 2021
Wednesday, September 29, 2021

The fair is here! Deerfield has it all

With all due respect to New Hampshire’s other agricultural fairs, we think there is good reason that the Deerfield Fair attracts the biggest crowds year after year after decade.

Nashua’s best: Ed Lecius, 2021 Citizen

A lot of Nashuans may be forgiven for assuming that the irreplaceable and irrepressible Ed Lecius had long since been named the Gate City’s Citizen of the Year. Turns out, he had not, but that changes on Wednesday, Nov. 10, as he is duly honored by the Greater Nashua Chamber of Commerce.

Sunday, September 26, 2021

Not a good look: Special deal for a judge?

Just what is going on with the pursuit of justice in Hillsborough County courts? How is it that a disgraced judge could be allowed to accept a misdemeanor (rather than felony) conviction without entering a plea? Is the court system OK with this?

Some good news: On COVID, of all things

Even before the latest uproar over the hapless and confused messaging at the CDC, a bit of encouraging news on the COVID-19 front was barely mentioned last week.

Charter overload: Voters have had enough

Aldermanic candidate Dan Goonan, the former fire chief, says he is trying to put the “non” back in “nonpartisan” in Manchester government. Good luck with that, chief.

Friday, September 24, 2021

Chuck the charter: Bad idea for Manchester

Manchester voters have more to concern them than choosing a mayor and other officials this November. Also on the ballot is a city charter question, which a judge concedes would be a substantial change to the school district. It would allow the mayor and aldermen to skip any responsibility fo…

Not so nonpartisan: How'd that change work out?

Proponents of changes to the Manchester city charter might wish to explain how well the change to “nonpartisan” elections has worked out. City and state Democratic offices were crowing about Mayor Joyce Craig‘s “Democratic victory’’ against two Republican candidates on Tuesday. The state Dem…

Wednesday, September 22, 2021

Biden’s bridge: Infrastructure, perhaps?

Perhaps the public should report the Biden administration for child abuse. The filthy and unhealthy conditions in which illegal immigrant children, and adults, have been living under a bridge in Texas have been known to all.

It’s the law for all: Reporting child abuse

It stands to reason that people in professions that deal with children are much more likely to notice, and take action, when child abuse or neglect is suspected. It is one reason why complaints of this sort to welfare agencies were down noticeably when many schools reverted to remote learnin…