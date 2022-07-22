We are informed in our Wednesday edition that New Hampshire is experiencing an “extremely difficult bear-human conflict season.” While it didn’t say exactly why this is so, the drought and a lack of berries may be factors. But our story said the conflicts are due mostly to the humans.
Humans fail to secure the garbage. Humans raise backyard chickens without proper fencing. Humans are always the bad guys. The bears must be loving this.
But there was no hint that the bear that broke into a home in Hancock late one recent night had been lured there or happened across an evite on his laptop or had heard that the Hancock humans harbored Marshmallow Fluff and Skippy in their pantry. No, he just took it upon himself to trespass, and then left without so much as a thank-you or a tip.
Where’s the equity here?
Humans always seem to take the rap just because some of our species intentionally feed big, wild animals with teeth and sharp claws, and others think they shouldn’t have to spend money to fence in their chickens (“mind-blowing” in the words of a bear expert).
We’re just saying it would be nice if the bears maybe could get together and offer some little gesture to, you know, acknowledge that some of them aren’t much better behaved than some of us.
It puts us in mind of Kramer explaining to Jerry Seinfeld why he threw a banana peel at Barry the monkey at the zoo.
We hope promoters of a new community center on Manchester’s West Side and neighborhood residents can come to a positive resolution of their differences. That may take some give and take from both camps.
Outgoing Health and Human Services Commissioner Lori Shibinette says she will take a short break from her work life to focus on her family and herself. Her announcement last week is a reminder of the extraordinary pressures leaders in both public and private sectors have been under during th…
A Nashua Democrat who wants to be an executive councilor is pushing passenger rail to Boston with an argument that goes most of the train advocates one better. She says that New Hampshire’s very economy “is limited unless we invest in commuter rail.”
We must have missed the memo from those who determine what names are deemed suitable in the natural world. We had to look it up this summer when news stories warned of the invasion of the “spongy moth caterpillar.”
A national study reports that New Hampshire drivers are among the best in the nation, No. 4 according to Smart Asset. It bases this on such data as the percentage of drivers who carry insurance, the number of fatals per million miles traveled, and arrests for drunk driving.
Way too much of the taxpayers’ money (some $1.9 trillion) was approved by Congress last year in the name of countering the COVID pandemic. President Joe Biden’s plans for yet more such spending have, for now, been spiked.