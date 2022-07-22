How come the bears never get blamed?

We are informed in our Wednesday edition that New Hampshire is experiencing an “extremely difficult bear-human conflict season.” While it didn’t say exactly why this is so, the drought and a lack of berries may be factors. But our story said the conflicts are due mostly to the humans.

Sunday, July 17, 2022

West Side center: Neighbor considerations

We hope promoters of a new community center on Manchester’s West Side and neighborhood residents can come to a positive resolution of their differences. That may take some give and take from both camps.

Police pride: Chief defends MPD

The claim by the director of a Manchester gay pride group that the police department is somehow anti-gay because of how it briefly delayed a parade is, in a word, absurd.

Taking a break: Shibinette to step down

Outgoing Health and Human Services Commissioner Lori Shibinette says she will take a short break from her work life to focus on her family and herself. Her announcement last week is a reminder of the extraordinary pressures leaders in both public and private sectors have been under during th…

Friday, July 15, 2022

What surplus? State, localities owe billions

If you ask a Democrat you’ll find that inflation comes from greed. Ask a Republican and you’ll find it comes from Joe Biden. Regardless of its origin, all can agree that it has arrived.

Wednesday, July 13, 2022

'Invest,' she says: A Nashua pol off the rails

A Nashua Democrat who wants to be an executive councilor is pushing passenger rail to Boston with an argument that goes most of the train advocates one better. She says that New Hampshire’s very economy “is limited unless we invest in commuter rail.”

Spongy what? No more gypsy moths

We must have missed the memo from those who determine what names are deemed suitable in the natural world. We had to look it up this summer when news stories warned of the invasion of the “spongy moth caterpillar.”

Sunday, July 10, 2022

Those Mass. drivers: Turns out, they’re OK

A national study reports that New Hampshire drivers are among the best in the nation, No. 4 according to Smart Asset. It bases this on such data as the percentage of drivers who carry insurance, the number of fatals per million miles traveled, and arrests for drunk driving.

Washington worries: Tax money for tax cuts

Way too much of the taxpayers’ money (some $1.9 trillion) was approved by Congress last year in the name of countering the COVID pandemic. President Joe Biden’s plans for yet more such spending have, for now, been spiked.