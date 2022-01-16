His intentions may be good but we are not sure that Gov. Chris Sununu gets just what he needs to do in the case of the missing Harmony Montgomery.
The public is not going to be satisfied, not this time, with the usual assurances that an “internal review” will be done to see what was — or wasn’t — done by public officials.
Asked about the case last week, Sununu quickly claimed every confidence that the state is doing a good job “staying on top of the case.” He promised “transparency” before defaulting to the standard government line about the need for confidentiality. “Confidentiality” isn’t going to cut it, governor.
Gatsas is correct. The black eye for the state is deserved. The black eye the little girl allegedly got from her father was not. To restore public confidence is going to take the public being leveled with. A complete timeline of every interaction between state officials and those with supposed custody for the little girl’s care needs to be prepared and publicly shared. The notion that this can not be done during an “active case” does not wash. If the girl isn’t found, will the case ever become inactive? Or will it sit “open” until the public interest wanders off to other things?
The public needs to have faith in its institutions. That is especially so in a time of such stark and strident divisions and doubts. Restoring some of that faith can begin by being forthcoming with just what happened in the Harmony Montgomery case. Sununu is smart enough to understand this. His AG ought to be smart enough to rule that the search for the girl requires the opening of case files now, in order to spur more public interest.
A retired jurist, visibly upset by this case, told us, “the New Hampshire Advantage is that we do things BETTER here. We can do better.”
We can do better but only if we know what happened with Harmony Montgomery.
