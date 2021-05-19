Nashua’s unenforceable statutory tax cap is working fine, why mess with it? That seemed to be the gist of the mayor’s testimony to a House committee Monday, speaking against a bill proposed by his own city’s senator.
State Sen. Kevin Avard, a Gate City Republican, proposed SB 52 in response to a state Supreme Court decision that made the tax cap Nashua voters approved in 1993 unenforceable. The court found that tax caps that don’t allow for an override vote violate state law. Avard’s bill would allow elected officials to override a cap with a two-thirds vote even if not already stipulated.
If a city or town has a tax cap, you might think there wouldn’t be much left to argue over other than whether it should be repealed, but you’re probably not a lawyer or a municipal union boss or a Supreme Court justice.
When the tax cap is circumvented, Mayor James Donchess testified, “The people are not outraged, whatever the senator suggested.” We don’t doubt that’s true if the flock you hang with circles the same bird feeder.
As toothless as Granite State tax caps have proven, they should be strengthened, not weakened. There is a grey wall on the horizon, a tsunami of inflation brought on by trillions in deficit spending and a year of idled productivity. If you’ve got a boat, you might be fine. But if you live on a fixed income, don’t have prized skills, and don’t own assets that can float atop inflation, best to bolt for higher ground.
Take Nashua wages and home prices. The average income for households not receiving a government paycheck in the Gate City is about $73,000. The average price of a home in March was up 16.5% from the year prior. To keep up, Joe and Jane Household would need another $12,045 in income. That’s one need satisfied, then what about food, energy and transportation?
Regardless of the much-ballyhooed worker shortage, it’s hard to believe any employers, short of government coercion, will be handing out 16.5% raises this year in bulk. Nor next year, and hopefully never. Knock on wood, we aren’t living in Venezuela yet. But voters are wise not to want any more government than they can afford so that we never get there.